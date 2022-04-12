Sony and KIRKBI invest $2 billion in the company

In a publication on the official blog, this Monday (11), Epic Games revealed that it is receiving US$ 2 billion in investment from Sony and KIRKBI, a shareholder of the LEGO Group, for the future works of the house involving the metaverse. Both companies invested US$ 1 billion each.

All three companies “highly value creators and gamers,” the statement said, and aim to create a new social entertainment project where they will explore the connection between the digital and physical worlds. Kenichiro Yoshida, President and CEO of Sony Group Corporation, said the following:

As a creative entertainment company, we are excited to invest in Epic Games to deepen our relationship in the realm of the metaverse, a space where creators and users share their time. We are also confident that the Epic experience, including its powerful game engine [UE 5]combined with Sony technologies, will accelerate our various efforts, such as developing new digital experiences.

Tim Sweeney, CEO and founder of Epic Games, said the publisher aims to reimagine “the future of entertainment”, so it needs partners like Sony and KIRKBI to achieve that goal.

This investment will accelerate our work to build the metaverse and create spaces where gamers can have fun with friends, brands can make creative and immersive experiences, and creators can build a community to thrive.

Finally, the statement emphasizes that “the closing of the investment is subject to customary conditions, including regulatory approvals”.

Epic Games and LEGO announce partnership and will create a metaverse for kids

The start of fiscal 2022 has been a busy one for Epic Games. Last week, the company and LEGO Group entered into a “long-term partnership” to create a metaverse for kids. However, it remains unclear whether today’s announcement and last week’s announcement are related. Know more!