Sony invests $1 billion in Epic Games

Epic Games has announced a $2 billion funding round to advance the company’s vision to build the metaverse and support its continued growth.

This round includes investments from existing investor Sony Group Corporation as well as KIRKBI, the family holding and investment firm behind The LEGO Group, with each party investing $1 billion. All three companies highly value creators and gamers and aim to create new social entertainment by exploring the connection between the digital and physical worlds. Epic continues to have only a single class of common stock outstanding and remains controlled by its CEO and founder, Tim Sweeney.

“As a creative entertainment company, we are excited to invest in Epic to deepen our relationship in the realm of the metaverse, a space where creators and users share their time,” said Kenichiro Yoshida, president and CEO of Sony Group Corporation. “We are also confident that the Epic experience, including its powerful game engine, combined with Sony technologies, will accelerate our various efforts, such as the development of new digital sports fan experiences and our virtual production initiatives.”

Epic’s post-money stock valuation is $31.5 billion. Closing of the investment is subject to customary conditions, including regulatory approvals.