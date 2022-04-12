Sony makes $1 billion investment in Epic Games

Through an official communiqué, it has just been confirmed that the Sony Group made a new investment in Epic Gamesestimated at US$ 1 billion.

In April of last year, the Japanese company had already put US$ 200 million ‎‎in the studio responsible for the phenomenon ‘Fortnite‘.‎

‎”As a creative entertainment company, we are excited to invest in Epic to deepen our relationship in the realm of the metaverse, a space where creators and users share their time.”

declared Kenichiro YoshidaPresident and CEO of Sony Group Corporation.‎

‎”We are also confident that the Epic experience, including its powerful game engine, combined with Sony technologies, will accelerate our various efforts, such as the development of new digital sports fan experiences and our virtual production initiatives.” ‎

‎Furthermore, the KIRKBIthe company behind LEGOalso invested $1 billion in Epic Games.‎

“Epic Games is known for building playful and creative experiences and empowering creators big and small. A portion of our investments are focused on trends that we believe will impact the future world we and our children will live in. This investment will accelerate our engagement in the digital gaming world, and we are pleased to invest in Epic Games to support its continued growth journey, with a long-term focus for the metaverse.”‎

concluded Soren Thorup SorensenCEO of KIRKBI.

Recently, a partnership between Epic Games and the LEGO Group went public, also aimed at the metaverse.