Stay tuned! Here are 10 signs that can indicate the beginning of cancer

Cancer is an increasingly common disease, and the earlier it is diagnosed, the greater the chances of a patient recovering. Although some tumors do not show any symptoms, the emergence of cancer can cause changes in the body.

Being attentive to the body is very important for health as a whole and, in case of cancer, it is essential for an early diagnosis to be made. Here are 10 simple symptoms that should not be ignored:

1 – Weight loss for no reason

Losing weight without diet, exercise or explanation can be one of the first symptoms of many types of cancer, such as pancreas, stomach, lung and esophagus.

2 – Swellings and lumps that appear out of nowhere

Any change in skin texture that appears for no reason and doesn’t go away, especially in the neck, armpit, groin, stomach, cervix, breasts and testicles, can be a sign of tumor growth.

3 – Persistent cough

Despite being a symptom that can be confused with many diseases (including Covid-19), if the cough lasts longer than four weeks, it is important to investigate with a doctor to understand its causes. If the cough is accompanied by blood and shortness of breath, it could be a sign of lung cancer.

3 Cards_Gallery_of_Photos (1) According to the National Cancer Institute, for each year of the triennium 2020/2022, about 625 thousand cases of the disease will be recorded in Brazil. Apart from skin cancer, the most common types that affect Brazilians are prostate, breast, cervix, lung, stomach, oral cavity and thyroid.Science Photo Library – STEVE GSCHMEISSNER, Getty Images ***photo-person-being-examined-for-suspected-skin-cancer Extremely common in the country, skin cancer is characterized by the appearance of tumors on the skin in the form of spots or spots with irregular shapes. Related to prolonged exposure to the sun, exposure to artificial tanning cameras or for hereditary reasons, the disease can be treated through surgery, radiotherapy and chemotherapy.miriam-doerr/istock ***photo-woman-without-blouse-with-symbol-against-breast-cancer Breast cancer is caused by the uncontrolled multiplication of cells in the breast. Although common in women, the disease can also affect men. Among the symptoms of the disease are: pain in the breast region, hardened lump, redness, swelling and bloody secretion. Treatment involves surgery to remove the breast, chemotherapy, radiotherapy and hormone therapy.SCIENCE PHOTO LIBRARY/Getty Images ***photo-person-holding-symbol-representing-fight-against-prostate-cancer More common in men, prostate cancer has the following symptoms: blood in the urine, difficulty urinating, the need to urinate several times a day and the delay in starting and finishing urinating. Surgery and radiation therapy are among the treatments for the disease.Getty Images ***photo-woman-holding-throat Although it may be related to hyperthyroidism, smoking, changes in sex hormones and diabetes, for example, thyroid cancer is still not well understood by experts. Despite this, treatments against the disease involve hormone therapy, radiotherapy, radioactive iodine and chemotherapy, depending on the case. getty images ***special-lung-cancer.jpg Lung cancer is one of the types with the highest incidence in Brazil. Related to the use or prolonged exposure to smoking, its main symptoms are shortness of breath, chest pain, recurrent pneumonia, bronchitis, bloody sputum and frequent coughing. The disease is treated with chemotherapy, radiotherapy or/and surgeryBSIP / getty images ***picture-offering-cigarette-and-another-denying In Brazil, squamous squamous cell carcinoma has the highest incidence among stomach cancers. Treatments involve surgery or radiation and chemotherapyiStock ***photo-man-lying-with-part-of-red-torso.jpg Stomach cancer is diagnosed after identifying malignant tumors spread throughout the organ that can appear as ulcers. Related to infections caused by Helicobacter Pylori, by the presence of ulcers and untreated chronic gastritis, for example, the disease can cause vomiting with blood or blood in the stool, frequent belly pain and constant heartburnSmith Collection/Gado/Getty Images ***Drawing-uterus-with-spots-of-cervical-cancer-in-cervical-cervical Cervical cancer has symptoms of intermittent vaginal bleeding, abdominal pain related to bowel or urinary complaints, and abnormal vaginal discharge. Treatment involves chemotherapy, radiation and surgery.Science Photo Library/GettyImages ***photo-dentist-consultant-mouth-patient Oral cancer is a disease that involves the presence of malignant tumors on the lips, gums, roof of the mouth, tongue, cheeks and bones. It is more common in men over 40 years old and has as symptoms oral cavity sores, tongue stains and neck nodules, for example. Treatment involves surgery, chemotherapy and radiation.pexels 0

4 – Changes in spots

Moles are one of the most well-known signs of skin cancer. Changes in the size, shape or color of moles that already exist should set off a warning — spots that bleed, appear to be filled with fluid, or are peeling need to be checked by a dermatologist.

5 – Blood in the urine or feces

It could be one of the signs of bladder, kidney or bowel cancer. The symptom, combined with any change in bathroom frequency, or constipation/diarrhea beyond normal, is an indication of the need to see a doctor.

6 – Pain, leakage or difficulty urinating

Any difficulty urinating, including an urgent urge in the middle of the night or pain, should be investigated. In men, the signs may be indicative of prostate cancer. Other symptoms that deserve attention are erection difficulties, pain in the rectum and lower back.

7 – Unexpected pain

Some tumors can press on bones, nerves, and other organs, causing pain. Pain that is unexpected, lasts longer than four weeks, or is intermittent can be a sign of cancer development.

8 – Recurrent and strong heartburn

Cases of heartburn that happen frequently, result in pain and are slow to go away can indicate a number of diseases, including stomach or throat cancer.

9 – Difficulty swallowing

The feeling of a lump in the throat, which makes it difficult to swallow, is one of the main symptoms of esophageal cancer.

10 – Heavy night sweats

The sign may be associated with lymphomas, a type of cancer of the lymphatic system.