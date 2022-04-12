Stay tuned! See symptoms that may indicate the onset of cancer

Cancer is an increasingly common disease, and the earlier it is diagnosed, the greater the chances of a patient recovering. Although some tumors have no symptoms, the appearance of cancer can cause changes in the body. The information is from Metropolis.

Being attentive to the body is very important for health as a whole and, in case of cancer, it is essential for an early diagnosis to be made. Here are simple signs that should not be ignored:

Photo: Illustrative/Freepik

1 – Weight loss for no reason

Losing weight without diet, exercise or explanation can be one of the first symptoms of many types of cancer, such as pancreas, stomach, lung and esophagus.

2 – Swellings and lumps that appear out of nowhere

Any change in skin texture that appears for no reason and doesn’t go away, especially in the neck, armpit, groin, stomach, cervix, breasts and testicles, can be a sign of tumor growth.

3 – Persistent cough

Despite being a symptom that can be confused with many diseases (including Covid-19), if the cough lasts longer than four weeks, it is important to investigate with a doctor to understand its causes. If the cough is accompanied by blood and shortness of breath, it could be a sign of lung cancer.

4 – Changes in spots

Moles are one of the most well-known signs of skin cancer. Changes in the size, shape or color of moles that already exist should set off a warning — spots that bleed, appear to be filled with fluid, or are peeling need to be checked by a dermatologist.

5 – Blood in the urine or feces

It could be one of the signs of bladder, kidney or bowel cancer. The symptom, combined with any change in bathroom frequency, or constipation/diarrhea beyond normal, is an indication of the need to see a doctor.

