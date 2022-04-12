Study: Failing to wash dog bowls can cause contamination in humans – 04/11/2022

How often do you wash your dog’s food bowls? A study pointed out the risks of contamination in utensils that are not cleaned often, or those poorly sanitized.

The research was published in the journal Plos One on Wednesday (6), and considered data from 417 dog owners, in addition to the analysis of 68 bowls. According to the team, the study showed that one of the main risks is contact with feed contaminated by the bacteria. E. coli and salmonellain addition to the proliferation of other microorganisms.

The data show that only 4.7% of the 417 dog owners followed the instructions indicated by the FDA (the US drug and food regulatory agency), which included washing hands before and after contact with dog food, sanitizing the bowl and the other items with hot water and soap after use, in addition to not using it to remove the food from the bag and dispose of the food correctly.

As for storage, 43% keep food less than 1.5 meters from food for humans, 34% wash their hands after handling the rations and 33% use the same surfaces to prepare their food and to support the bowls when put the feed.

How the study was done

The experiment divided the participants into three groups, which had to follow recommendations passed by the researchers.

The first group, named A, had to follow FDA guidelines, which included washing hands before and after handling the rations, washing the bowl with hot water and soap after use, not using it to pick up food from the package, and discarding the food. food scraps correctly.

The second group, B, followed the same recommendations, but still had to wash their hands in warm water for at least 20 seconds, sanitize the containers with soap and hot water at a temperature of 71°C for at least 30 seconds, dry with a towel. clean or use a dishwasher certified by the NSF (National Sanitation Foundation, in English translation).

Meanwhile, group C did not receive hygiene information, only the date of the second collection of the sample from the bowl, when the experiment would end. The study pointed out that none of the participants in this group washed the containers in the period, which represented at least eight days without cleaning – some of them, however, no longer washed the item even before the date of the first analysis, at the beginning of the experiment.

According to the research, the contamination rate of groups A and B dropped significantly compared to group C. There was a 5 log drop, which would represent a 99.999% decrease in microorganisms. The data showed that 20% of the participants would adopt part of the hygiene norms in the long term, and 8% intend to follow all the instructions given.

The study also pointed out that more research in the area is needed, but that it is a good step to raise awareness of the impacts on the health of animals, humans, especially immunocompromised people.