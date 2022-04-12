The world’s narrowest skyscraper is ready and will start to welcome residents

The Steinway Tower has a height-to-width ratio of 24:1. It is one of the three tallest buildings in New York, USA.

As far as skyscrapers are concerned, New York City, in the United States, continues to be a landmark in terms of outsized constructions. One of the most recent is the Steinway Tower, also known as 111 West 57th Street. It is finished and takes on the title of the narrowest skyscraper in the world.

After nine years of work, the building in the heart of Manhattan will soon begin to welcome its first residents. There are about 60 apartments, spread over the 84 floors of the tower and the adjacent building, Steinway Hall.

The construction is not limited to just the impressive width — it is also one of the tallest buildings in the west. It has more than 435 meters, just behind the One World Trade Center (543.3m) and the Central Park Tower (472.4m), both also in New York. In terms of width, the skyscraper measures 17.5 meters, a slender historical proportion.

Designed by architectural studio SHoP Architects and built by JDS Development, which began work in 2013, the construction was born from the desire to achieve a new interpretation of the North American city skyline, honoring the golden age of the tallest and most iconic buildings in Manhattan and its Art Deco history.

“Any preconceived notions our team had about skyscrapers in New York City developments were replaced by the opportunity to do something that had never been done before,” Gregg Pasquarelli, head of SHoP Architects, told CNN.

In addition to the duplex units, the Steinway Tower has a triplex that has an impressive view over Central Park, due to its privileged location. It is located at number 111 west of 57th street, near the south entrance of this green space. The reduced width of the building has no relation of proportionality with the prices of the apartments. The values ​​vary between the 7.75 million dollars (about 7 million euros) for a studio and the 66 million dollars (approximately 60 million euros) for the coverage. According to the builders, it is “the slenderest skyscraper in the world”.