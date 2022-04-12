These foods reduce the absorption of calcium in the body

Even consuming foods rich in important nutrients to ensure the proper functioning of the body, there are certain foods that combine with each other, which can influence the complete or partial absorption of the vitamin compounds we consume.

And the opposite is also true, some nutrients are prevented from being absorbed due to the incompatibility of their properties. In this context, the absence of some nutrients can harm health, such as calcium, a fundamental mineral for the development and maintenance of bones.

Symptoms caused by lack of calcium

Low calcium stores can cause:

memory problems

Mental confusion

muscle spasms

Cramps

Depression

Weakness in the bones

Irritability

Anxiety

Increase in blood pressure

Caries and frequent teeth problems

The lack of calcium occurs due to the low intake of foods with this mineral composition, other problems such as hormonal changes and hypoparathyroidism can also block the absorption of the mineral.

Another reason for low iron absorption is related to the lack of vitamin D, as it is a nutrient that enhances the absorption of iron in the body.

Foods that reduce calcium absorption

excess salt

Salt is composed of sodium, this substance causes calcium to be eliminated through the urine. In this way, people suffering from bone problems cannot consume too much salt in their diet.

Coffee and caffeinated teas

Ideally, drink no more than three cups of coffee a day. More than that, it causes calcium to be eliminated from the body.

Chocolate

In addition to having caffeine, the food has oxalic acid, an element that causes calcium to be expelled through the feces. In order not to stop consuming this food, the right thing is to opt for options with a higher concentration of cocoa, which has antioxidant action, because of all evils the lesser.

fats

The intake of foods rich in butter and the excess of meat in the diet, causes the absorption of calcium to be compromised. This is due to the long-chain saturated fatty acids, which cooperate in the elimination of the mineral through the feces.

excess protein

Calcium is essential for protein synthesis to occur, so eating much more protein than calcium is harmful. On average, an adult can consume between 0.8 and 1 gram of protein per kilogram of their weight daily.

Both iron and calcium have their absorption within very similar processes by the body. When more iron is consumed than calcium, iron ends up being more absorbed.