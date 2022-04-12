UK Analyzes Reports of Chemical Attack in Mariupol, Ukraine | Ukraine and Russia

Britain is trying to verify information that Russia used chemical weapons in the southeastern Ukrainian port city of Mariupol, according to British Foreign Minister Liz Truss.
This Monday (11), Truss said that information that Russian forces could have used chemical agents in an attack against the population of Mariupol. “We are urgently working with partners to verify details,” she said.
“Any use of this weapon is a cruel escalation in this conflict and Putin and his regime must be held accountable,” he said.
Ukrainian MP Ivanna Klympush said Russia used an “unknown substance” in Mariupol and that the population had respiratory problems. “Most likely, chemical weapons,” according to her.
The Azov Battalion, a neo-Nazi group that fought the Russians in 2014 in Mariupol and is also fighting Russian forces now, also claimed that the enemies used “poisonous substance” on Ukrainian troops and civilians in Mariupol. The group said the people had respiratory and neurological problems.
These allegations were not verified by the press.
Russians are seen picking up bodies in the streets of Mariupol
A leader of pro-Russian separatists from the Donetsk region (east), Eduard Basurin, spoke about the possibility of using chemical weapons against the port city that has resisted bombing for weeks.
Basurin assured that his forces could “employ chemical troops that will find a way to make the moles escape from their burrows”, he told Russian news agency RIA Novosti.
Russia has denied committing any war crimes during its offensive in Ukraine.
Western intelligence services and analysts have pointed to the possibility of Moscow resorting to unconventional weapons given the small progress of its offensive and President Vladimir Putin’s impatience with Ukrainian resistance.