Ukraine fears Mariupol fall, prepares for Russian offensive – News

Ukrainian forces said on Monday (11) that they fear the fall of Mariupola strategic port city in the south-east of the country, besieged for more than 40 days by the Russian army, while strengthening positions in the east in the face of an imminent offensive by Moscow.

On the diplomatic front, Austria’s head of government Karl Nehammer, the first European leader to visit Moscow since the start of the invasion of Ukraine on February 24, began a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin to try to obtain the creation of humanitarian corridors.

Nehammer’s visit should serve “to end the humanitarian hell in Ukraine”, Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg said ahead of a meeting with EU colleagues in Luxembourg.





The Russians have been besieging Mariupol for weeks, and capturing the city would allow them to consolidate their territorial conquests on the coastal strip along the Sea of ​​Azov, thus connecting the Donbass areas with the Crimean peninsula, annexed by Moscow in 2014.

“Today will probably be the last battle, as ammunition is running out,” the 36th Marine Brigade, which is part of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, wrote on Facebook.

“It is death for some of us and bondage for others. […] We don’t know what will happen, but we ask you to remember [de nós] with a kind word”, the brigade asked the Ukrainians.

“For more than a month we have been fighting without ammunition, without food, without water, doing the possible and the impossible”, added the unit, before stating that almost half of the members of the brigade are injured.

Oleksii Arestovich, an adviser to Ukrainian President Volodmyr Zelensky, admitted on Sunday that “it is now militarily impossible” to free Mariupol.





“Humanitarian Hell”





Zelensky said in a video message shown to South Korea’s National Assembly that Russia had “completely destroyed” the city and that he feared “tens of thousands of deaths” in Mariupol.

“It was a city of half a million inhabitants. The occupants surrounded it and did not even allow the transport of water and food. The Russians completely destroyed Mariupol and burned it to ashes,” he said.





Ukrainian forces over the weekend reinforced positions in the east, around Donbass, a region partially controlled since 2014 by pro-Russian separatists.

“According to our information, the enemy has practically finished preparing for an attack in the east. The attack will start soon,” said Ukrainian Defense Ministry spokesman Oleksandr Motuzyanyk.

After reviewing plans and withdrawing troops from the Kiev region and northern Ukraine, Moscow is now aiming for the total conquest of Donbass.

Analysts believe Putin, who faces intense Ukrainian resistance, is keen to secure victory in this region ahead of the May 9 military parade in Red Square, which marks the Soviet victory over the Nazis.

“The battle for Donbass will last several days, and during these days the cities could be completely destroyed,” said Serguii Gaidai, governor of Lugansk, on Facebook, who again urged civilians to leave the area.

“The Mariupol scenario could be repeated in the Lugansk region,” he warned.

On Friday, a Russian missile attack on the eastern Kramatorsk station killed 57 people, including at least five children.

As the population tries to flee the region, air strikes and bombings continue in other cities, such as this Sunday (10) in Kharkiv (east), Ukraine’s second largest city, and its suburbs, which left at least 11 dead, including a 7-year-old, and 14 injured, according to regional authorities.





More than 1,200 corpses





Austrian Chancellor Nehammer said he intended to address “war crimes” in the Kremlin in Bucha, a city northwest of Kiev that has become a symbol of atrocities committed in Ukraine.

Nearly 300 people were buried in mass graves in the city, according to Ukrainian authorities, who accuse the Russians of massacres. Moscow denies and denounces “manipulation”.

In several towns near Kiev, occupied for weeks by the Russian army, the search for bodies continues.

“We have so far 1,222 dead in the Kiev region alone,” Ukraine’s attorney general, Irina Venediktova, said in an interview with Britain’s Sky News channel. She did not reveal whether the bodies found were exclusively civilians.

He also cited 5,600 investigations opened for alleged war crimes since the start of the Russian invasion, including the deaths in Bucha.





More companies leave Russia





Volodmyr Zelensky urged Westerners to “follow the example of the United Kingdom”, whose prime minister, Boris Johnson, made a surprise visit to Ukraine on Saturday and called for a “total embargo on Russian hydrocarbons”.

Meeting in Luxembourg, EU diplomacy chiefs examine the sixth package of sanctions against Moscow, which, however, will not affect oil and gas purchases.

The exodus of Western companies from Russia continues. This Monday (11), the French bank Societe Generale announced the end of activities in the country and the Swedish manufacturer of telecommunications equipment Ericsson suspended activities in Russian territory.



