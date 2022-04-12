Ukraine prepares for ‘final battle’ in Mariupol; there are dozens of dead in the region, says Zelensky

Soldiers lament the Ukrainian leader’s lack of help and report that they are slowly disappearing and that they do not have ammunition to continue fighting.

UKRAINE INTERIOR MINISTRY / AFP Ukrainian soldiers from Mariupol are out of ammunition to continue fighting



The city of Mariupol, in Ukraine, one of the most devastated since the beginning of the Russian invasion, prepares for a final battle in the region. “Today will probably be the last battle, as ammunition is running out,” the Ukrainian army said in a publication on the Facebook. “It’s death for some of us and bondage for the rest,” she added. According to information from the authorities, Mariupol is 90% destroyed. “We are disappearing little by little”, completes the note that also brings a request for all who “remember (us) with a kind word”, the brigade told the Ukrainians.

Those who are in the port city have been living for more than a month in inhumane situations, without water, food, electricity and ammunition to defend the region. “We are doing the possible and the impossible”, explains the note. The wounded, despite not having a concrete number, represent almost half of the brigade, according to the statement. During more than 40 days of intense fighting, “the enemy has pushed us back little by little, has surrounded us and is now trying to destroy us”, declared the brigade this Monday, 11, before lamenting the lack of help “from the army command. and the Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky.

Ukraine’s leader spoke out on Monday about the situation in the region during a conversation with the South Korean parliament, to which he asked for military assistance. “The Russians totally destroyed Mariupol and burned it to ashes,” he declared. “At least tens of thousands of Mariupol citizens must have died,” the Ukrainian president told South Korean lawmakers. THE South Korea delivered nearly 1 billion won ($800,000) of non-lethal weapons, such as helmets and medical equipment, to Ukraine, the South Korean defense ministry said.

*With information from AFP