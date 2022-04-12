Ukraine recognizes dead son in well near Kiev for shoes | World

The young man, identified as Evgueni, was killed and thrown into a well with other victims near the town of Buzova, on the outskirts of Kiev. After Russian troops left the region last week, Ukrainian police arrived at the scene. When removing the bodies from the hole, Evgueni’s mother, who were looking for the game, recognized him by his shoes, she said.

1 of 3 A mother cries as she recognizes her son’s body in Buzova, in the Kiev region. According to the head of the local administration, he would have been killed by Russian soldiers – Photo: Reuters/Zohra Bensemra A mother cries as she recognizes her son’s body in Buzova, in the Kiev region. According to the head of the local administration, he would have been killed by Russian soldiers – Photo: Reuters/Zohra Bensemra

“My heart is so heavy. How horrible! How is it possible to do this?”, lamented the woman, who asked the police: “Let me just see you for a moment. My boy.”

City official Liudmila Zakabluk said the young man was part of the Territorial Defense Forces, a reserve unit of the Ukrainian army and had been missing since March 16, when Russian troops dominated the region.

The execution of prisoners of war is prohibited by the Geneva Convention.

“So far, we have 1,222 people killed in the Kiev region alone,” Attorney General Iryna Venediktova told Britain’s Sky News channel. She did not specify whether the bodies discovered were exclusively civilians, but also mentioned 5,600 investigations opened for alleged war crimes since the start of the Russian invasion on February 24.

Venediktova said a week ago that 410 civilians were found dead after Russian forces withdrew from positions they held in the Kiev region, from where they failed to take the capital in the face of fierce Ukrainian resistance. The attorney general then suggested that there were likely many other bodies that had not yet been collected and evaluated.

In the city of Bucha, northwest of Kiev, which has become a symbol of the atrocities of the war in Ukraine alone, around 300 people were buried in mass graves, according to a report announced by Ukrainian authorities on April 2. “If this is not a war crime, what is a war crime?”, asked the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, in Bucha on Friday (8), who went to ratify the EU’s support for the Ukraine.

“[O incidente em] Loofah was not made overnight. For many years, Russian political elites and propaganda have incited hatred, dehumanized Ukrainians, fueled Russian superiority and set the stage for these atrocities,” Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba wrote on Twitter.

