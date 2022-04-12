Ukraine tells UN that rape was used as a weapon by Russia

The United Nations is increasingly hearing reports of rape and sexual violence in Ukraine, a senior UN official told the Security Council on Monday, as a Ukrainian human rights group accused Russian troops of using rape as a weapon. of war.

Kateryna Cherepakha, president of La Strada-Ukraine, said her organization’s emergency hotlines had received calls accusing Russian soldiers of nine rape cases, involving 12 women and girls.

“This is just the tip of the iceberg,” she told the board via video. “We know and we see — and we want you to hear our voices — that violence and rape are now used as a weapon of war by Russian invaders in Ukraine.”

Russia has repeatedly denied attacking civilians since its invasion of Ukraine began on February 24.

The UN said last week that UN human rights monitors were trying to verify allegations of sexual violence by Russian forces, including gang rape and rapes in front of children, and allegations that Ukrainian forces and civil defense militias also committed sexual violence.

Ukraine’s UN mission did not immediately respond to a request for comment on allegations against Ukrainian forces.

“Russia, as we have stated more than once, does not wage war against the civilian population,” Russian Deputy Ambassador to the UN Dmitry Polyanskiy told the Security Council on Monday.

UN Women Executive Director Sima Bahous said all allegations need to be independently investigated to ensure justice and accountability.