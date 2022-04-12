Ukrainian government accuses Russia of stealing 133 substances from Chernobyl | World

The Chernobyl power plant in Ukraine
Russian forces occupying the Chernobyl nuclear power plant stole 133 highly radioactive substances from research laboratories at the site, the Ukrainian agency that manages the site’s exclusion zone said on Sunday.

According to the agency, the military entered the Ecocentre laboratory and some of the stolen items, “even in small quantities, can be deadly” if not handled correctly.

The agency also says it does not know where the samples were taken.

The Russian military took over the nuclear plant on February 24, the first day of the invasion, and did not leave the site until March 31. The Ukrainians have said they have verified that trenches have been set up in the so-called “Red Forest”, the most radioactive area since the accident in 1986.

According to data from Kiev, radiation in the forest is “10 to 15 times higher” than normal levels – with some points reaching 160 times the normal values.

Recently, the Ukrainian government reported that the military decided to leave Chernobyl because they were contaminated with radioactive substances and were taken to Belarus for treatment. Energy Minister German Gulashchenko made that statement again this week and said that some of the soldiers who served in the “red forest” had less than a year to live. (ANSA).

