Understand the collective anxiety crisis suffered by students in Recife | Health

Last Friday, students from a state school in Recife, Pernambuco, were rescued by the emergency service during a crisis of collective anxiety. In a video, which circulates on the internet, ambulances and students appear, many lying on the ground, being supported by health professionals. But what is a collective anxiety attack and how can it be identified?

First, you need to understand what anxiety disorder is. The professor of child and adolescent psychiatry at the University of São Paulo (USP) Guilherme Polanczyk, coordinator of the research nucleus in neurodevelopment and mental health at USP, explains that the feeling of anxiety alone does not necessarily constitute a diagnosis.

“Anxiety is an emotion that is present in all people to a greater or lesser degree. I can be anxious because there is something important to happen, because I am in a moment of stress, of many demands, but that does not necessarily mean that I have an anxiety disorder. What characterizes the disorder is its persistence, it is not being related to real events and how much it affects people’s daily lives. It is the most common psychiatric disorder in the population, including among children and adolescents”, he says. the psychiatrist.

In the case of Recife, classes were suspended on Friday after the crisis began and provoked a reaction in several students at the school. According to Polanczyk, crises, also called panic attacks, are characterized by episodes of very intense anxiety, with stronger physical sensations and the impression that something very bad, or even death, is about to happen. They can be triggered by a stressful event or occur unexpectedly, and they usually last from 5 to 20 minutes, up to a few hours.

What caused the collective crisis?

The psychiatrist explains that childhood and adolescence are especially delicate phases, when anxieties related to social issues and living together very often arise. But he emphasizes that the episode of collective crisis as happened at school is not something common.

“It is quite atypical. In fact, when we have an episode of anxiety crisis, the situation also generates anxiety for the people around them. The person has the feeling that he is dying and transmits this to those around him”, explains the specialist.

In this context, he points out that adolescents, in particular, are very susceptible to the behavior of their friends, not only in relation to fashions, but also to emotional problems.

“The school is a more closed community, so when a person there has a problem, it affects others more intensely. But we also have to think that adolescents who have experienced this anxiety crisis are not well, they are somehow fragile in terms of mental health,” adds Polanczyk.

For the psychologist and doctor in collective health Bruno Emerich, there may also have been an example of mass behavior that makes people more susceptible and influenced by the actions of others. He explains that this phenomenon happens, for example, in soccer stadiums and big concerts, events in which people migrate to a more group behavior.

“And in this age group there is a stage of development in which the young person basically lives in a group. So, in this context, the identification of adolescents with each other makes this mass behavior even stronger”, says the specialist.

Emerich also explains that there are other issues that could lead to the collective crisis, such as the institutional context at school or if there was a more stressful phenomenon in the environment. However, she points out that it would take an on-site investigation to understand whether there are indeed such factors.

In the case of Recife, shopkeeper Luciana Amorim, mother of a 15-year-old student at the school, even told g1 that, weeks earlier, a student had taken a gun to the school, but the information was not confirmed by the State Department of Pernambuco Education.

“If that is the case, then we can think that there was a type of trauma that eventually all of them suffered. And then, some specific situation, with all of them sensitive, can trigger a collective crisis like this”, explains Polanczyk.

For the USP professor, it is necessary for the school to understand what really happened so that young people receive the necessary help. He highlights that educational institutions are a fundamental part of student training, and mental health is a very important component of this development.

Bruno also remembers that an important point to deal with this situation is to be able to talk about it with parents, teenagers and the community in general.

“Often, when phenomena like this happen, we tend not to want to talk about them, thinking that this can stimulate new events. In fact, it’s the opposite. We can think of spaces for exchange and conversation in order to elaborate on this situation that passed, think of school subjects that can address issues such as mental health, these are good strategies”, says the psychologist.

Young people’s mental health worsens

A 2021 survey by the USP Institute of Psychiatry showed that about 26% of children and adolescents aged between 5 and 17 years in Brazil had clinical symptoms of anxiety and depression, requiring specialized treatment.

In addition, a survey by the United Nations Children’s Fund (Unicef), in partnership with the Instituto de Pesquisas Cananéia (IPeC), revealed that 60% of young people between the ages of 12 and 18 have mental health complaints.

Reality got worse with the Covid-19 pandemic. A study published in the scientific journal JAMA Pediatrics found that one in five children and adolescents in the world have clinical symptoms of anxiety. The work, conducted by researchers at the University of Calgary in Canada, suggests that the prevalence of mental health problems has doubled in this group of young people compared to the period before the pandemic.

For Emerich, Covid-19 has indeed led to significant impacts on the socialization of young people, as children and adolescents have had to be alone at home at a stage in their lives where social development happens a lot through the collective.

“But also the logic of excessive consumption, the urgency for answers, the increasing disputes are points of society today that have a negative impact, especially on young people who are in the phase of building their identity, of how they want to be seen”, he adds. the psychologist.

