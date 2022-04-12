Unimed Natal suspends care for autistic people at home and at school – 04/11/2022 – News

Earlier this month, Unimed Natal suspended the treatment carried out through Therapeutic Assistants (AT) in a school and home environment. The measure affects about 300 children with autism who need the service. By means of a note, the health plan communicated that this therapeutic application is not included in the List of Procedure of the National Supplementary Health Agency (ANS). Parents feel injured and intend to take the matter to court.

TN file Unimed argues that AT-type therapies do not have contractual coverage in any health plan

According to Unimed, AT-type therapies, unlike other therapies, do not have contractual coverage provided by any health plan in the country, if they are performed at home or at school. They reinforce that they have always provided and will continue to provide care to more than a thousand clients who undergo treatment through Special Therapies.

“Our clients with specialized care have more than ten accredited clinics, distributed in Natal, Mossoró and other locations, offering, in the 200 rooms, different types of therapies that have coverage according to the Rol of the ANS. It is essential to highlight that the measure aims to generate better monitoring of the quality and results of therapies carried out with the 300 home/school TA clients”, they inform in a note.

In addition, they highlight the creation of the Special Therapies Center (NTE) in Natal, located in the Call Center on Apodi Street, in the Cidade Alta neighborhood. “With a qualified team, NTE promotes and ensures personalized care for families and beneficiaries with neurodevelopmental disorders and genetic syndromes. Since its launch, more than 500 customers have visited the unit. Soon, this service will be expanded and transferred to a new address, integrating the Espaço Viver Bem on Avenida Prudente de Morais”.

According to lawyer Rafael Azevêdo, active in the field of the right to health, Unimed’s justification for discontinuing treatment is inconsistent. “There is a very big fight between beneficiaries and health plans. Beneficiaries understand that the role of ANS would be exemplary and the plans understand that it is exhaustive. The vast majority of Brazilian courts and jurisprudence understand that the list is exemplary, that is, if the treatment is prescribed by the doctor and the plan covers the disease, syndrome or disorder, they are obliged to cover the treatment as indicated even if they do not is listed,” he explains.

The suspension is expected to affect about 300 children who undergo ABA therapy or Denver, home or school, methods based on behavior analysis. Rafael, who is also an autistic father, comments that the discontinued therapeutic aid is the very application of the therapy. In this way, he says that the plan starts to offer a limited treatment, in disagreement with the medical prescription, and that it will disfigure the raison d’être of the therapy.

“Many demands that the child has at home or at school will not be able to be dealt with. For example, there are children who behave in a certain way at the clinic, but come home and keep hitting or biting themselves. There are children who leave the room when they go to school because they can’t sit or hit their classmates because they don’t know how to interact. The application of therapy will use the correct methods and transform this dysregulation so that the child knows how to socialize and behave”, comments the lawyer.

The cost of work for Therapeutic Assistants (TA) is calculated per hour, depending on the amount prescribed by the doctor. Generally, ABA and Denver therapies require 30 to 40 hours per week, to be divided between clinic, home and school. In the month, the complete treatment by an accredited clinic costs around R$ 18,000. If you are a private professional, the value can rise to R$ 24,000 per month.

Families go to court to restore service