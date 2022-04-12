University fires professor who called Brazilian women “merchandise”

posted on 04/12/2022 11:24



(credit: University of Porto)

The University of Porto, in Portugal, decided to fire the professor of the Faculty of Economics Pedro Cosme Vieira after he called Brazilian women a “merchandise”. The decision was published in the Diário da República in February.

The complaint against the teacher was made by 129 students in 2021. In the document, they report that the teacher has several attitudes that incite hatred and constitute crimes of harassment and discrimination. Among the phrases that would have been said by the professor are: “Brazilian women are a commodity”; “Do you know what a shotgun is? That weapon men use to kill women”; and “Any day my friend Marta, from judo, who is blind, will come home pregnant”.

The teacher had already been suspended for 90 days. The teacher had a period of 10 days to appeal the decision, but did not appeal.

This year, the Faculty of Law of the University of Lisbon opened a complaints channel to receive complaints from students. According to the newspaper Diário de Notícias, at least 50 complaints against 31 teachers were received in just 11 days. Among the complaints, there are allegations of xenophobia and racism.