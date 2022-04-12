US says it will send Ukraine ‘the weapons it needs’

White House national security adviser says equipment is arriving “every day” in Ukraine. Ukrainian president expresses skepticism: “I have no confidence that we will receive everything we need.” The United States is committed to providing Ukraine with “the weapons it needs” to defend itself against Russia, he said on Sunday (10/04) White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan as Ukraine seeks more military aid from the West.







Javelin anti-tank missiles are among the weapons sent by the United States to Ukraine so far. Photo: DW / Deutsche Welle

Sullivan said the Joe Biden administration will send more weapons to Ukraine to prevent Russia from expanding its control of areas of Ukrainian territory and promoting attacks on civilians, which Washington considers war crimes.

“We are going to provide Ukraine with the weapons it needs to defeat the Russians and stop them from taking more cities and towns where they commit these crimes,” Sullivan said in an interview with ABC News. Moscow rejects allegations it committed war crimes in Ukraine.

Then, on NBC News, Sullivan said the United States was “working 24 hours a day to deliver our own weapons … and organize and coordinate the delivery of weapons from many other countries.” “Guns are arriving every day,” Sullivan said, “including today.”

The United States says it has sent $1.7 billion in military assistance to Ukraine since Russia began its invasion on Feb. 24, the White House said last week.

Weapon deliveries include Stinger anti-aircraft missiles and Javelin anti-tank missiles, as well as ammunition and ballistic vests. But American and European leaders are under pressure from Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky to supply heavier weapons and equipment to fight Russia in the eastern part of the country, where the Russians are expected to step up their attacks.

Zelensky skeptical of American promise

In an interview with CBS News on Sunday, Zelensky expressed skepticism about the United States’ pledge to hand over the weapons he deems necessary.

Whether or not Ukraine can win the Russian invasion “depends on how quickly we are helped by the United States. To be honest, whether or not we are able to survive depends on it,” Zelensky said. “I have 100% confidence in our people and in our Armed Forces, but unfortunately I don’t have confidence that we will receive everything we need.”

On Friday, Ukrainian officials reported that more than 50 people were killed in a missile attack on a train station in the city of Kramatorsk, in the Donetsk region.

Russia’s invasion forced about a quarter of the population of 44 million to flee their homes, turned cities to rubble and killed or injured thousands.

Moscow denies targeting civilians in what it calls a “special operation” to demilitarize and “denazify” its neighboring country. Ukraine and Western nations dismiss this claim as an unfounded pretext for war.

Russia on Saturday named a new general to lead its forces in Ukraine, Aleksandr Dvornikov, who has significant military experience in Syria. Given that record, Sullivan said he hoped Dvornikov would authorize more brutality against the Ukrainian civilian population.

US Representative Liz Cheney of the Republican Party told CNN that the Biden administration should also provide Ukraine with offensive weapons such as tanks and planes, as well as defensive systems such as anti-tank and anti-aircraft missiles. “I think we need to do everything Zelensky says we need to do at this point, given the unbelievable battle they’ve been fighting,” she said.

A poll released Sunday by CBS News showed broad support among Americans for sending more weapons to Ukraine. According to the survey, conducted last week as news of Russian attacks on civilians multiplied, 72% of respondents said they were in favor of sending more weapons, and 78% supported economic sanctions against Russia.

