Vivo X Note debuts with ZEISS cameras, 7″ screen, Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and more

Raju Singh 2 hours ago

The Chinese manufacturer Vivo made official this Monday (11) the new Vivo X Note. Living up to its name, it features a huge 7″ QHD+ screen with a 21:10 aspect ratio, a maximum brightness of 1,500 nits and a 120 Hz refresh rate. There is also a built-in ultrasonic fingerprint reader capable of reading two fingerprints simultaneously.

In hardware, Vivo X Note features the powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset combined with 8GB/12GB of RAM and 256GB/512GB of storage. To ensure greater security, the manufacturer has also added a feature called “Secure Processing Unit” (SPU) that is built into Qualcomm’s processor. In addition, it includes a massive steam chamber and a graphite sheet to maintain the best temperature.

For photos, the smartphone has a total of four rear cameras. The main uses a 50MP ISOCELL GN1 lens, a periscope unit with 5X optical zoom (60x hybrid), 12MP ultrawide, and a 12MP lens with 2X optical zoom. In addition, it includes other features like 16MP front camera, IP68 and a 5,000mAh battery with 80W fast charging.

Main features:

  • Screen: 7 inch, AMOLED, 2K (QHD, 3080x1440p), LTPO 1-120 Hz
  • Processor: Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 with 5G
  • RAM: 8 and 12 GB LPDDR5
  • Native Storage: 256 and 512 GB UFS 3.1
  • Back camera: 50 MP (Samsung GN1, main, f/1.5) + 48 MP (ultrawide, f/2.2, 144°) + 12 MP (2x optical zoom) + 8 MP (periscope, 5x optical zoom, up to 60x total zoom, f /3.4)
  • Frontal camera: 16 MP (f/2.45)
  • Others: Support for 5G SA/NSA, USB-C 3.1, IP68, Bluetooth 5.2 LE, Dual SIM
  • Operational system: Android 12 under the OriginOS Ocean interface
  • Battery: 5,000mAh with support for 80W fast charging.

Vivo X Note is now available for pre-order in China with prices starting at CNY 6,000 (about R$ 4,437).

