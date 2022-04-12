War in Ukraine: Russia rules out ceasefire – 04/11/2022 – World

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Monday that Moscow would not stop its “military operation” – a euphemism the Kremlin uses to refer to the war – before the next round of talks with Ukraine. .

So far, meetings between delegations of negotiators from Moscow and Kiev have proved unproductive. There have been rounds of dialogue in Belarus, a dictatorship allied to Vladimir Putin, and in Turkey, where President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is trying to set himself up as a mediator in the conflict, but none of the meetings has made significant progress towards ending the conflict.

Ukrainian forces have repelled several Russian attacks in the east of the country, according to a UK intelligence report released on Monday, while President Volodymyr Zelensky repeated that thousands of Moscow troops are gathering for a new offensive in the region.

Russian forces also continue to put pressure on Mariupol, a strategic point for the Kremlin’s interests, in an attempt to establish total control over the city, which has been the target of constant attacks since the beginning of the war and the scene of the most serious humanitarian crisis of the conflict.

“There are tens of thousands of dead, yet the Russians are not stopping the offensive,” Zelensky said in a speech to South Korea’s parliament. The president’s estimate could not be confirmed.

A post on the Facebook page of the 36th Marine Brigade, an arm of the Ukrainian Navy, had said the city was preparing for the “final battle”. “Our ammunition is running low. This means death for some of us and captivity for others,” the message read. “We are disappearing little by little.”

Hours later, however, the adviser to the mayor of Mariupol, Petro Andriuschenko, reported that the Marines’ page had been hacked, and the content of the message was therefore false. The information could not be independently confirmed.

According to the initial publication, nearly half of the Ukrainian soldiers in the port city are wounded. The unit says it has been fighting for more than a month “without ammunition, without food, without water, doing the possible and the impossible”. “The enemy has pushed us back little by little, has surrounded us and is now trying to destroy us,” says the brigade, adding criticism for lack of support “from the army command and the president.”

The leader of pro-Russian separatists in the Donetsk region of Donbass, eastern Ukraine, said the group now controls the port of Mariupol.

Also on Monday, the Chancellor of Austria, Karl Nehammer, is due to meet with the President of Russia, Vladimir Putin. Austria does not play a leading role in the conflict with Ukraine, but the meeting will be the first between the Russian and a European leader since the conflict began on February 24.

“We are militarily neutral, but we have a clear stance on the Russian war of aggression against Ukraine. It has to stop! We need humanitarian corridors, ceasefires and a full investigation of war crimes,” Nehammer wrote in a Twitter post. .

In his daily speech to the Ukrainians, Zelensky again warned about the possible intensification of Russian attacks in the east – corroborated by the United Kingdom, which recorded bombings in the provinces of Donetsk and Lugansk. “Russian troops will move to even bigger operations in the east,” the Ukrainian said, reiterating to South Korean lawmakers his call for more military aid against Russia.

“They can use even more missiles, more bombs. But we are preparing. We will respond.”