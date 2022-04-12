War in Ukraine: ‘Russian soldiers raped me and killed my husband’

Yogita Limaye

BBC News, Kiev, Ukraine

3 hours ago

photo caption, Place where Anna buried her husband in the garden

The Russians withdrew from areas around Kiev, but left lives deeply wounded, who may never recover from the trauma. The BBC report heard firsthand accounts and found evidence of Ukrainian women raped by invading soldiers.

Warning: This text contains graphic descriptions of sexual violence

In a quiet, rural neighborhood located 70 km west of Kiev, we chatted with Anna, who is 50 years old. Her name has been changed to protect the interviewee’s identity.

Anna said that on March 7, she was at home with her husband when a foreign soldier entered.

“With a gun, he took me to a nearby house. And he ordered me: ‘Take off your clothes or I’ll shoot you.’ He kept threatening to kill me if I didn’t do what he said. Then he started raping me,” she said.

Anna described her attacker as a thin young Chechen fighter allied with Russia.

“While he was raping me, four more soldiers came in. I thought it was my end. But they took him away. I never saw him again,” said she, who believes she was saved by a separate unit of Russian soldiers.

Anna returned home and found her husband. He had been shot in the abdomen.

“He tried to run after me to save me, but he was hit by a hail of bullets,” she said. Both sought shelter at a neighbor’s house. They were unable to take the shot man to the hospital because of the intense war. He died of his injuries two days later.

Anna didn’t stop crying as she told us her story. She showed where she and the neighbors buried her husband, in her backyard. A tall wooden cross stands at the head of the grave. Anna told us that she is in contact with the local hospital and is receiving psychological support.

The soldiers who saved her stayed at her house for a few days. She says they pointed the gun at her and asked her to hand over her husband’s belongings.

“When they left, I found drugs and Viagra. They were high and often drunk. Most of them are murderers, rapists and looters. Only a few are ok,” she said.

On the road to Anna’s house, we heard another story.

A woman would have been raped and killed. Neighbors say the crime was committed by the same man who raped Anna, before going to her house.

The woman was about 40 years old. She was taken from the house, neighbors say, and kept in the bedroom of a nearby house whose occupants had evacuated when the war broke out. The well-decorated bedroom with ornate wallpaper and a bed with a gold headboard is now a disturbing crime scene. There are large bloodstains on the mattress and comforter.

In one corner is a mirror with a note written in lipstick – “Tortured by strangers, buried by Russian soldiers,” it says.

photo caption, The message scrawled on the mirror by Russian soldiers

Oksana, a neighbor, told us that the note had been left there by Russian soldiers who found the woman’s body and buried her. “They (Russian soldiers) told me she was raped and had her throat cut or stabbed, and she bled to death. They said there was a lot of blood.”

The woman was buried in a grave in the garden of the house.

The day after our visit, the police exhumed the body to investigate the case. He was found without clothes and with a deep, long cut on his neck.

Andrii Nebytov, the chief of police for the Kiev region, told us about another case under investigation in a village 50 km west of Kiev.

A family of three – a couple in their 30s and their young son – lived in a house on the outskirts of the village.

“On March 9, several Russian army soldiers entered the house. The husband tried to protect his wife and child. Then they shot him in the backyard,” Nebytov said.

“After that, two soldiers repeatedly raped the wife. They would leave and then come back. They came back three times to rape her. They threatened that if she resisted they would hurt her son. To protect her son, she did not resist.”

When the soldiers left, they set fire to the house and shot the family’s dogs.

The woman fled with her son and then called the police. Nebytov says his team met her and recorded her testimony.

They are collecting evidence at the family home. Only a few signs of a peaceful and common past life are in the charred ruins. We saw a children’s bike, a stuffed horse, a dog collar and a men’s shoe.

The husband was buried in the garden by the neighbors. Police have already exhumed the body for examination. They plan to take the case to international courts.

Ukraine’s human rights ombudsman Lyudmyla Denisova says she is documenting several such cases.

“About 25 girls and women aged 14 to 24 were systematically raped during the occupation, in the basement of a house in Bucha. Nine of them are pregnant,” she said. “Russian soldiers said they would rape them to the point where they don’t want sexual contact with any man, to stop them having Ukrainian children.”

photo caption, A child’s toy outside the family’s house that burned down

She says they are receiving several calls on the helplines – and also receiving information through channels on the messaging app Telegram.

“A 25-year-old woman called to tell us that her 16-year-old sister was raped on the street in front of her. She said the criminals were shouting ‘This will happen to all Nazi prostitutes’ as they raped her sister. “, said Denisova.

We asked whether it was possible to assess the scale of sexual crimes committed by Russian troops during the occupation.

“It’s impossible at the moment because not all of them are willing to tell us what happened. Most of them are currently asking for psychological support, so we can’t register these crimes unless they give us their testimony,” Denisova said.

She says Ukraine wants a special tribunal to be set up by the United Nations to try Vladimir Putin personally on allegations of war crimes, including rape.

“I want to ask Putin, why is this happening?” said Anna, the woman who told us she was raped. “I don’t understand. We’re not living in the Stone Age. Why can’t he trade? Why is he raiding and killing?”