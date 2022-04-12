War in Ukraine: why Russia wants to dominate the Donbass region | Ukraine and Russia

Russia withdrew troops from the Kiev region and shifted much of the focus of the war to eastern Ukraine after a series of defeats near the capital. This move to the region known as the Donbass may mean prolonging the conflict.

What does Russian President Vladimir Putin need in order to claim his goal of “liberating” Ukraine’s former industrial heartland? And will it be possible to achieve this goal?

At Russian forces have already caused a humanitarian catastrophe in eastern Ukrainereducing the city of Mariupol to ruins, but failed to inflict defeat on the Ukrainian armed forces.

Preparing for the strengthening of the Russian onslaught in the east of the country, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky promised: “We will fight for every meter of our land”.

Ukraine’s best-trained forces were already in place in the east of the country, due to a war that has been raging since 2014 against Russian-backed separatists. They are believed to have suffered heavy casualties, but they still pose a significant challenge to the invading Russian army.

When President Putin speaks of Donbass, he is referring to Ukraine’s former coal and steel producing region.

He wants to indicate, in fact, the totality of two great eastern regions, Luhansk and Donetsk, which cover from the area near Mariupol in the south to the border with Russia in the north.

NATO also expects Russian forces to try to create a land bridge that runs down Ukraine’s southern coast, west of Donetsk, to Crimea, which has been occupied by the Russians since 2014.

2 of 5 Map shows areas under separatist control within Luhansk and Donetsk regions — Photo: g1 Map shows areas under separatist control within Luhansk and Donetsk regions — Photo: g1

“The main issue is that she [a região] was identified by the Kremlin as a Russian-speaking part of Ukraine, which is more Russia than Ukraine,” according to Sam Cranny-Evans of the British think tank Royal United Services Institute.

These are regions where Russian may be widely spoken, but are no longer pro-Russian. “Mariupol was one of the most pro-Russian cities in Ukraine – and on a level beyond my comprehension,” says defense expert Konrad Muzyka, president of the Poland-based regional specialist consultancy Rochan Consulting.

After a month of war, Russia claims it has taken control of 93% of the Luhansk region and 54% of Donetsk. The Russian president is still a long way from dominating the entire region, but even if he does claim victory, it’s too big a territory to control.

Why Putin wants to control Donbass

The Russian leader has been repeating the unconfirmed accusation that Ukraine is responsible for genocide in the east of the country.

When the war started, two-thirds of these eastern regions were in Ukraine’s hands. The rest were controlled by separatists, who created small autonomous states backed by Russia during another war that began eight years ago.

And just before the current war, President Putin recognized the entire territory of the two eastern regions as being independent from Ukraine.

If Russia conquered these two great regions, Vladimir Putin would have achieved some sort of conquest with the Russian war. The next step would be to annex Donbass, just as Crimea did after a disputed referendum in 2014.

And, if the achievement came before May 9, he could still show it off on Victory Day, when the Russian military celebrates victory over Nazi Germany in 1945.

The Russian-controlled leader in Luhansk has already spoken of holding a referendum in the “near future”, but even the idea of ​​an imposed vote in a war zone seems absurd.

What is Putin’s strategy?

Russian forces are trying to encircle the Ukrainian army in the east of the country, moving in from the north, east and south.

“It’s a huge territory to control and I don’t think we should underestimate the geographic complexities of the region,” says Tracey German, a professor of conflict and security at King’s College London.

After weeks of fighting, Russian forces failed to capture Ukraine’s second largest city, Kharkiv (south of the Russian border), but eventually took control of Izyum, a strategic city further south along the main road leading to to the separatist-controlled region in the east.

3 of 5 Map shows the situation of the war in Ukraine — Photo: Arte g1 Map shows the situation of the war in Ukraine — Photo: Arte g1

“If you look at what they’re doing around Izyum, they’re following the main lines of the highways – and that makes sense, since they’re moving most of their equipment around the roads and rails,” according to German.

The cities now in Russia’s crosshairs have suffered years of war since Russian-backed separatists first took over much of Donbass.

The next big target along the M03 highway is Slovyansk, a city of 125,000 that was taken over by Russian-backed forces in 2014 before being recaptured.

The US-based Institute for War Studies (ISW) says that if Ukraine retains control of Slovyansk, the Russian campaign to capture the two regions “will likely fail”.

Russian forces are already bombing a number of cities further east in the Luhansk region still under Ukrainian control, including Rubizhne, Lysychansk, Popasna and Severodonetsk. Apartment blocks were destroyed and civilians were killed in their homes.

These cities are important because controlling them would allow Russia to move west and join Russian forces planning to move southeast from Izyum, according to the ISW.

4 of 5 Displaced civilians from the Donetsk and Luhansk regions, territory controlled by the pro-Russian separatist governments in eastern Ukraine, rest at a sports hall in Taganrog, Russia, on Monday (21) — Photo: AP Photo Displaced civilians from the Donetsk and Luhansk regions, territory controlled by pro-Russian separatist governments in eastern Ukraine, rest at a sports hall in Taganrog, Russia, on Monday (21) — Photo: AP Photo

The Russians are not only trying to control supply lines along the highways, but they are also trying to block Ukraine’s access to railroads in the west of the country. The train is the most effective means of transport for Ukraine’s troops and heavy artillery, as well as the quickest way out for fleeing civilians.

Controlling part of the rail network would also allow Russian forces to move their troops and supplies.

Civilians are being evacuated before Russian advances. “Save yourself and your family while you still can” was the appeal of local leader Serhiy Haidai to residents, as buses and trains headed towards the west of the country.

As of Tuesday (April 5), trains were still leaving Slovyansk, but lines to Rubizhne and Izyum in northern Ukraine were cut, as well as Mariupol and Melitopol in the south.

5 of 5 Victim is seen on the platform after attack at the railway station in Kramatorsk, in the Donbass region, on April 8, 2022 — Photo: Anatolii Stepanov/AFP Victim is seen on the platform after the attack at the railway station in Kramatorsk, in the Donbass region, on April 8, 2022 (Photo: Anatolii Stepanov/AFP)

Maryna Agafonova, 27, has left her family home in Lysychansk, leaving her parents behind as Russian bombs continue to fall. “They attacked hospitals and residential buildings. There is no heating, no electricity,” she said.

She told the BBC that Ukrainian forces were still holding out in large numbers: “they are not letting the Russians occupy the city”, according to her.

‘Scary’ life in the breakaway Luhansk region

Life under the control of Russian-backed separatists is calmer, but separatist authorities have accused Ukrainian forces of bombing residential buildings and killing civilians. Officials in the small autonomous state of Donetsk say 72 civilians have died since mid-February.

A woman in Luhansk told the BBC, on condition of anonymity, that she had seen many Russian armored vehicles in the city and that the atmosphere was now one of fear and caution. “I’m scared – it’s just scary,” she said.

She explained that men old enough to enlist were drafted into the local militias and anyone who evaded the draft was in hiding. “They are mobilizing [os homens] on the streets and arresting them. There are no men in the shops, in the city, on the streets.” And with that, she says, all male-controlled businesses are closed.

“We are already part of Russia, just informally. All people have Russian passports,” she says.

Will Ukrainian forces be able to resist?

At the beginning of the war, the 10 brigades that make up the Joint Forces Operation in eastern Ukraine brought together the soldiers considered to be the best trained and equipped in the country.

But “we don’t actually know how strong the Ukrainian forces are right now,” according to Sam Cranny-Evans, who believes the numbers will have increased with the influx of volunteers in recent weeks.

Russian forces have already suffered heavy losses after more than five weeks of conflict and troop morale is believed to be low. They are made up of men recruited from local breakaway regions and from the Russian army itself.

“The main objective of the Ukrainians is to inflict as many losses as possible on the Russian side, using asymmetric tactics to avoid major battles,” according to Konrad Muzyka.

A man named Mykyta, who managed to evade Russian bombing of Mariupol, said he was confident the Ukrainian army’s reaction would be successful.