War raises commodity prices

The war in Ukraine had immediate impacts on the commodity market through higher prices and pronounced volatility, which will lead to secondary effects of inflation and worsening food insecurity, according to the World Bank’s “War in the Region” report.

The report examines the humanitarian and economic impacts of the war, noting that it threatened the stability of geopolitical relations. Economic output in Europe and Central Asia is expected to contract by 4.1% in 2022, making it the second major regional shock and recession in two years.

The economic impact of the war was felt through a number of global channels, including financial and commodity markets, trade and migration relations, and trust, the World Bank said. Wheat prices have increased by 40% since the start of the war in February. The war disrupted Ukraine’s planting and harvesting seasons, including other crops such as maize, barley and sunflower; destroyed critical fields, infrastructure and production; and suspended transport from the Black Sea.

Russia and Ukraine account for a quarter of global wheat exports, with several countries importing 75% or more of their wheat from Russia and Ukraine. Russian ports are operating but insurance prices have soared and prevented cargoes from leaving, the World Bank said.

Agricultural production inputs are also experiencing shortages and rising prices. Russia and Belarus, which are under international sanctions, supply 38% of the world market in terms of value of potassium fertilizers, 15% of nitrogen fertilizers and about 17% of compound fertilizers. Russia is the world’s largest exporter of fertilizers, accounting for 13% of global exports.