Watch Embraer’s special video alluding to the 500,000 flight hours of the A-29 Super Tucano

As seen at AEROIN last Wednesday, April 6, Embraer celebrated, during the FIDAE 2022 fair in Chile, the 500 thousand flight hours of the world fleet of A-29 Super Tucano aircraft.

With more than 260 units delivered, the aircraft has already been selected by more than 15 air forces worldwide, including the United States Air Force (USAF), as well as several countries in Latin America, including Chile, Colombia, Ecuador and the Republic. Dominican Republic and Brazil, the first operator of the aircraft in the world.

Now, the Brazilian manufacturer presents this Monday, April 11, a special video with beautiful images alluding to the milestone reached by the attack turboprop plane and its great success around the world:





Developed to meet the demanding requirements of the Brazilian Air Force (FAB), the A-29 can perform a wide range of missions, including light attack, surveillance and aerial interception and counter-insurgency.

Robust and versatile, the A-29 has the ability to operate from remote and unpaved runways in advanced operational bases in hostile and poorly supported environments, all this combined with low operating costs and high availability (over 90%).

In addition to combat functions, the aircraft is widely used as an advanced trainer. Its ability to simulate combat missions and upload and download flight data made it a highly effective training platform.

As a true multi-role aircraft, the A-29 is flexible enough to provide air forces with a single platform for light attack, armed reconnaissance, close air support and advanced training, thereby optimizing their fleets.

In summary, the A-29 Super Tucano represents the best in its class, combining superior performance with 21st century weapons, integrated sensors and surveillance systems to create a highly effective airpower component. Other customers include Indonesia, Lebanon and the Philippines. In Africa, the A-29 has been chosen by Burkina Faso, Mali, Mauritania, Angola and, more recently, Nigeria.

