Week will have two extended shift actions for flu vaccination

Santa Maria will have two flu vaccination actions at extended hours this week. The objective is that the population that works during the day can have access to doses that protect from the Influenza virus.

The initiatives will take place this Tuesday and Thursday, from 5:30 pm to 8 pm, and are currently aimed at people aged 60 or over and health workers aged 18 or over, upon proof of activity. There is no need to book in advance.

On the other days, the health units that have vaccine rooms follow the application of doses against influenza and measles. The days and times vary according to the organization of each location (below, the telephone numbers for information). The doses against Covid-19 and against the flu can be applied without the need for an interval between them.

Extended flu vaccination



Tuesday, from 17:30 to 20:00



Where – Monet Plaza Shopping (Av. Fernando Ferrari, 1483, Bairro Nossa Senhora de Lourdes)

Thursday, from 17:30 to 20:00



Where – Praça Nova Shopping (Rua Irmã Dulce, 2885, BR-287, Bairro Patronato)

What to bring – photo ID and proof of activity (for healthcare professionals)

IMMUNIZATION CENTER



NURSING CARE REFERENCE CENTER (ENFCLIN)

