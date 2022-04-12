Week will have two extended shift actions for flu vaccination

Jenni Smith 19 seconds ago Health Comments Off on Week will have two extended shift actions for flu vaccination 0 Views


Photo: Eduardo Ramos (Diary)/

Santa Maria will have two flu vaccination actions at extended hours this week. The objective is that the population that works during the day can have access to doses that protect from the Influenza virus.

Check the vaccination calendar for this week in Santa Maria

The initiatives will take place this Tuesday and Thursday, from 5:30 pm to 8 pm, and are currently aimed at people aged 60 or over and health workers aged 18 or over, upon proof of activity. There is no need to book in advance.

Two Santa Maria nursing homes need donations

On the other days, the health units that have vaccine rooms follow the application of doses against influenza and measles. The days and times vary according to the organization of each location (below, the telephone numbers for information). The doses against Covid-19 and against the flu can be applied without the need for an interval between them.

Extended flu vaccination

Tuesday, from 17:30 to 20:00

  • Where – Monet Plaza Shopping (Av. Fernando Ferrari, 1483, Bairro Nossa Senhora de Lourdes)

Thursday, from 17:30 to 20:00

  • Where – Praça Nova Shopping (Rua Irmã Dulce, 2885, BR-287, Bairro Patronato)
  • What to bring – photo ID and proof of activity (for healthcare professionals)

IMMUNIZATION CENTER

NURSING CARE REFERENCE CENTER (ENFCLIN)

  • Whatsapp: (55) 999441-7717 or (55) 99608-9860
  • Phones: (55) 3025-9724, (55) 3025-9727, (55) 3025-9750, (55) 3025-9733, (55) 3025-9744, (55) 3025-9732
  • Webchat: www.fismaenfclin.com.br

About Jenni Smith

She's our PC girl, so anything is up to her. She is also responsible for the videos of Play Crazy Game, as well as giving a leg in the news.

Check Also

Health System Little Evolved

UOL – What makes your company stand out from the competition? Thomas Srougi – Focusing …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved