What happens if we let people sleep whenever they want?

Many human customs were affected by the covid-19 pandemic, which hit the routine of practically the whole world. One of these customs is sleep — more specifically, the sleep pattern, an essential characteristic of this activity that has undergone changes, sometimes drastic, depending on the affected individual.

Restrictions, home-offices and all sorts of isolation ended up creating an accidental social experiment on sleep habits, which were modified by the new agent flexibility. A recent study sought to find out how these changes have affected us: sometimes for good.

About half of the population has had their sleep routine changed by the pandemic, according to a study (Image: twenty20photos/Envato)

Sleep cycles and social jetlag

About 15,000 adults from 14 different countries answered questionnaires about their sleep patterns for the research, published in the scientific journal Nature and Science of Sleep by 2021. Nearly half of individuals reported developing a routine more in line with their natural sleep-wake cycles (known as “circadian rhythm”) during the pandemic than before it.

Part of what affects this pace is so-called “social jet lag”. It occurs when there are variations between social routine and natural circadian rhythm, and when this discrepancy is high, the individual is more susceptible to insomnia, depression, anxiety and malaise than those who have a consistent routine.

People who are more nocturnal, who prefer to sleep late and stay up later during the weekend, but have to obey different schedules because of work, have high social jet lag. On the other hand, daytime people, who manage to maintain a sleep routine on the weekend, have low or even non-existent social jet lag.

About 46% of the people studied reported reducing social jet lag during the pandemic: nearly all of them did so by adjusting their waking time to later, having dinner later and going to bed later. Still, 20% of the respondents increased their social jet lag, and the rest showed no changes in their sleep routine.

According to these data, half of the population follows a routine that goes against the natural chronotype, that is, the more nocturnal or diurnal trend. What the researchers didn’t expect was to find that people who reduced social jet lag had more insomnia and stress during the pandemic than those who maintained constant social jet lag. One hypothesis explains this by pointing out that spending too much time in bed reduces sleep efficiency and makes sleeping more difficult at night.

Half of people are negatively affected by the work and sleep routine imposed on society, which assumes that everyone is daytime (Image: seventyfourimages/Envato)

Perspectives for the future

The researchers point out that future studies should investigate changes that affected people’s routines more specifically, such as employment status, family relationships, finances and health, which may have overshadowed the possible benefits of a reduction in social jet lag. “What public health benefits could there be if this group were able to reduce social jet lag, in addition to the stress created by covid?” asks Professor Colin Espie, one of the study’s authors.

He comments that the pandemic and the widespread home-office brought debates about where to work, but little about when to work. One of the aspects raised by the work is the impact on the health and happiness of the population brought about by the focus on questions about the work and sleep routine, and its synchrony with the biology of each one.

According to Colin, the study shows that forcing the population to align themselves with a single routine works for only half of people – we need to study how new routines and patterns could help the other half, which could have significant implications for sleep quality. , as well as the mental and physical health of more nocturnal human beings.

Source: Nature and Science of Sleep