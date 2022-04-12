what it is, symptoms and how to control it

Anxiety Epidemic. This is how the World Health Organization treats the problem in Brazil. We are the country with the most anxious people in the world. Have you ever had or know someone who has had an anxiety attack?

Next, we will talk about what an anxiety crisis is, what the symptoms are, what to do to control and help someone who is going through it. It is also interesting to know that the your birth chart can point characteristics that can lead to anxiety (learn all here).

Anxiety Crisis: What is it?

When you feel like you are paralyzed, with a feeling of anguish for not knowing what kind of bad situation is going to happen. This is a anxiety crisis.

In some cases, the person may feel short of breath, may think they are having a serious heart or breathing problem.

It is important to know that the anxiety crisis is when this sensation occurs in excess and impairs our mental and bodily functioning.

An anxiety attack and anxiety disorders have symptoms that are much more intense than normal everyday anxiety.

It is uncomfortable at the level of preventing a person from doing simple things because of the fear it generates. Many times, the person feels that he has lost control of his own body and mind.

Anxiety crisis: symptoms

In general, symptoms are:

excessive sweat cold hands irritation insomnia tachycardia accelerated thinking lack of concentration, headache and tension in the back, especially in the neck appetite change, usually increased hunger, mostly related to carbohydrates.

It is important to remember that symptoms do not all occur at the same time and that there are people who experience one effect or another stronger than others.

There are cases in which the person feels dizzy and sick, for example, but never feels insomnia. These are the most common symptoms

after having a anxiety crisisthe person often feels very tired and very sad with himself because he was unable to deal with the issue.

What to do during an anxiety attack?

A good choice of what to do when you go through this is to focus on your own breathing.

To reduce the symptoms of malaise, your breathing needs to be long If you are doing something, stop for a moment, even if you have an anxiety attack while driving.

Keep in mind the certainty that the problem will pass and that soon you will feel good again.

If possible, call someone you are very close toexplain the situation and ask the person to talk to you about anything to distract their attention.

How to control anxiety crisis

It is important to understand that having an anxiety crisis cannot become a habit. The problem cannot be seen as something that is unimportant.

THE anxiety crisis demonstrates how much the mind is overloaded and the body is suffering with it.

It is necessary to bring to your awareness the triggers that trigger the anxiety crisis and seek help.

Psychoanalysis sessions, for example, can help you find ways to manage everyday stress without it taking a toll on your mental health and without you feeling stuck in avoiding situations you can’t handle.

meditation for anxiety

The WHO has recommended, since the 1980s, meditation to alleviate anxiety as a complement to other forms of treatment. And best of all, it can be self-taught.

That’s because meditation helps you relax and, with that, reduce anxiety.

Here’s a guide to breathing exercises and meditation to manage anxiety.

How to help someone with an anxiety attack

When you come across someone having a anxiety crisisseek to convey confidence and serenity so that the person’s condition doesn’t get worse by realizing that it made you tense.

Speak calmly, try to help her focus on her breathing and bring up light subjects, like a book or movie.

The important thing is to demonstrate that you are there by being a company that is not judging the person, but providing the necessary support at this time.

food and anxiety

According to the WHO, eating disorders often coexist with anxiety and problems such as depression and substance abuse.

Therefore, it is important to include foods in the diet that help to improve a sense of well-being and, consequently, reduce the effects of stress, anxiety and nervousness.

It is worth remembering that anxious people tend to drink more alcohol than less anxious people, but unfortunately their clinical condition tends to get worse due to abusive use.

Bruna Rafaele

Psychoanalyst, specialist in Mental Health. Provides face-to-face consultations in Rio de Janeiro and online consultations at Personare.

