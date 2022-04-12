What’s in MIUI 13? Meet the Android of Xiaomi cell phones | Cell

Xiaomi cell phone owners have already started to notice the update to MIUI 13, the Chinese company’s interface based on Android 12. The new system is packed with features, such as a greater variety of widgets, improved security functions and performance improvements. Check out all the details of the novelty below and learn how to update.

It is worth remembering that, at the beginning of the year, Xiaomi released the list of cell phones that are entitled to MIUI 13. Among the models eligible for the update, there are, for example, Mi 11, Xiaomi 11 Lite and Poco X3 Pro. The recently launched Redmi Note 11 and Redmi 11 Pro leave the factory with the latest Android and Xiaomi’s interface.

One of the main visual changes of MIUI 13 has to do with the Control Center. The appearance is more similar to iOS 15 – the latest version of Apple’s system – than to the One UI 4 interface, which works as Samsung’s layer of resources for Android 12.

As Xiaomi has always made it clear that its main competitor is the apple company, it is likely that the Chinese manufacturer was inspired by the rival. Quick command buttons now have different shapes and colors, making it easier to interact. The Control Center can also be customized with different themes, according to the user’s taste.

Xiaomi’s cell phone security system gained an extra boost with the update to MIUI 13. The update advances facial biometrics protections, helping to read the user’s identity. There was also optimization in the protection against virtual fraud, ensuring greater protection, for example, when shopping online.

Xiaomi has also added a tool that adds a watermark when the user scans important documents, as if it were an authenticity stamp. In addition, MIUI 13 promises greater protection against spam text messages and calls, as well as scanning for malicious files when downloading files.

3. Easier to use with just one hand

The update has optimized the use of Xiaomi, Redmi, etc. with just one hand. The thumb access to most of the icons present on the screen has become simpler. This is one of the biggest challenges for manufacturers, as current phones have huge screens.

For example, the Xiaomi Mi 11 has one of the biggest displays on the market at 6.81 inches. The successor Xiaomi 12 has a 6.28-inch display, which facilitates interaction with just one hand.

The Simplified Mode rearranges and resizes the icons, making it easy for the user to access everything shown on the screen with just the use of the thumb.

4. Integration with other devices

The new system has the promise of greater integration between Xiaomi devices, as rivals Samsung and Apple do. In this way, users can now centralize control of all the brand’s devices with the feature called Mi Magic Center.

Not all current manufacturer electronics will support it. With the passage of time and the updating of the lines, the tendency is for an increasing number of devices to be compatible with the digital hub.

5. Performance improvement

According to Xiaomi, the new version of the system is up to 52% more fluid than the previous one. This means that screen transitions and app launches appear smoother, leaving fewer traces on the display. The frame rate per second manages to remain more stable than in MIUI 12.5.

MIUI 13 also optimizes graphics resources for core apps when users make heavy use of their smartphone. This increased system speed works in conjunction with the screen refresh rate, prevents stuttering and makes it easier to transition images when watching movies and games.

How to update to MIUI 13

To find out if the phone already has the update to MIUI 13, just go to “Settings”, then tap “System” and then “System update”. Then follow the indicated instructions to complete the update to the new Android 12 based system.