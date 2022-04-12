WhatsApp: New feature requires average time to send large files

THE Whatsapp is testing a feature that allows you to upload files up to 2GB in size. In the same sector, the messenger began to display the estimated time for sending files in a private conversation or in a group.

One novelty is linked to another, since sending larger/heavy files must take a longer time to be carried out on the messaging platform, regardless of the type of connection, Wi-Fi or mobile data.

Beta version of WhatsApp has already made the news available

According to the specialized portal, WABetaInfo, the Whatsapp had already released the function to the testers of the desktop version about a month ago. However, in the app for iOS and Android, the novelty was only released in the last week.

New WhatsApp audio update is released

The specialized website WABetaInfo has found a novelty that will soon Whatsapp must release to its users. After releasing the new voicemail players in a beta update for the iOS web version, the messenger is enabling the same feature for beta testers on the Android system.

As the new tool, the user will be able to play an audio even when on a different screen. That is, to listen to the voice message, simply press the player button and go to other sessions in the application, including other conversation windows.

Until then, if the user leaves a chat with audio playing, the message will automatically stop. The procedure is for the citizen to have more control over reproduction.

How to verify access to the new feature

To check if the news has reached you, just open a voice message in your app’s chat and then leave the page. If a new player bar appears, it means that the feature is enabled.

It is worth mentioning that the functionality is not limited to voice notes, but can also be applied to input and output audio files, which have received some changes recently.