Who is Alexander Dvornikov, a Russian general who served in Syria and who the US claims is the new commander of the war in Ukraine | Ukraine and Russia

Russia would have named Alexander Dvornikov a Russian general who served in Syria, as its new commander for the war in Ukraine, according to a US official.

THE Kremlin neither confirmed nor denied Dvornikov’s appointment for the position.which would come after a change in Russian strategy to increase pressure in eastern Ukraine.

The American official, who did not want to be identified but who spoke to several Western media, called the general brutal and accused him of being responsible for attacks on civilians in Syria.

The Russian offensive in this Middle Eastern country guaranteed the dominance and permanence of President Bashar al-Assad, who was threatened by opposition forces. (read further in this article).

‘Old Guard’ General

General Alexander Dvornikov, 60, is one of Russia’s most experienced military officers and has commanded that country’s action in the war in Syria.

Career soldier, he started as platoon commander in 1982according to a report in the British newspaper “The Guardian”.

According to the publication, Dvornikov is described as an “old guard” general and a “nationalist by blood and soil”.

he, who was trained in Soviet military doctrineswould have continued with the tradition of warfare that uses the destruction of civilian targets as a means of gaining strength on the battlefield.

Dvornikov too fought during the second war in Chechnya and held several senior posts before being placed in command of Russian troops in Syria.

In September 2015, Dvornikov was sent by President Vladimir Putin to Syria with a mission to stabilize the position of the forces of the al-Asad regime, which was threatened by the opposition.

In 2016, Putin awarded Dvornikov the Hero of Russia medal, one of the country’s highest honors, and he has since become commander of the Southern Military District — which borders Ukraine — since then.

Civilian targets and abuses in Syria

The Russian forces that acted under his command in Syria were held accountable for abuses against the civilian population and were frequently accused of committing crimes against humanity.

Putin’s intervention in Syria was on the pretext of fighting terrorists who would be besieging the country, but the first attacks were aimed precisely at forces opposing the al-Asad regime.

The Russian offensive has protected the Syrian president and his government, which has been in power for nearly 22 years. Russian air strikes often hit hospitals, schools and food lines.

Dvornikov was also responsible for the Russian campaign against the Islamic State in eastern Syria.

What can happen in Ukraine?

Jake Sullivan, the White House national security adviser, said the general “will be just one more person responsible for crimes and brutality against civilians in Ukraine”, in an interview with US TV.

“The United States is determined to do everything possible to help the Ukrainian people resist him and the forces he commands,” Sullivan told CNN’s “State of the Union”.

The American accused Dvornikov of having, in Syria, used civilians as targets and said that this could be repeated in the “theater of war” in Ukraine.