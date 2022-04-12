Woman swallows dog tracking chip while eating meat skewers

A woman swallowed a microchip used to track a dog while eating a skewer of meat bought on the street. The case was registered in Chile.

The City Council of the Estación Central commune, in Santiago, made a post on Thursday (7) on the internet to alert the population about the risks of consuming food with no known origin. The information is from the Page Not Found page of the Extra portal.

On the web, councilor Michelle Tabilo Gatica reported that the woman sought a hospital after feeling “discomfort” in her stomach. At the unit, doctors verified that she had swallowed a dog tracker.

After that, the investigation into the case concluded that the meat she ate was in fact from a dog.

According to the “Cooperativa” portal, the councilor requested an “inspection of food in illegal trade” with the aim of solving this problem that does not only affect the municipality in question.

An operation was carried out by the city hall to supervise local commerce. In addition, Tabilo recommended that the population “take care of their pets”.

The microchip swallowed by the woman is the size of a grain of rice. It is typically implanted under the animal’s skin so that its location information is sent to a specific device.