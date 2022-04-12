Woman wins lottery, but throws ticket in trash, which gets dirty with coffee

posted on 11/04/2022 11:11



(credit: Virginia Lottery / reproduction)

A woman hit the jackpot and won US$ 110,000 in the Virginia lottery, in the United States, however, she almost lost the prize! American Mary Elliott matched all five numbers in the draw, however she had thrown away the winning ticket.

Mary’s luck was that she managed to find the paper inside the trash in time to rescue the jackpot.

But why make it easy, if things can get complicated again? The note was smeared with coffee, which made it difficult to read the paper to confirm that she was the winner. After the desperate moment, lottery officials were finally able to confirm the ticket’s authenticity, the lottery said in a statement.

The woman won the top prize in the February 24 draw. The numbers drawn were 6-13-18-21-25. She used important birthdays to make the bet.

According to the lottery, the odds of getting the numbers right are 1 in 749,398.

Mega Sena

In Brazil, the Mega-Sena contest 2470 was drawn this Saturday (9/4) and the prize accumulated. The numbers drawn were 08-33-40-42-48-51. In all, 81 bets matched five numbers and took BRL 57,000 each. The expectation is that the prize of the next contest will be R$ 60 million.