Xbox Series X could win revised version with smaller components

It’s been a while since “slim” versions of consoles have become a standard for the gaming industry, and this generation will likely be no different. That’s why journalist Brad Sams highlighted in his latest video the possibility that Microsoft is already working on a review of the Xbox Series X processor:

At around 25:50, responding to a follower’s question, Sams states (in free translation):

“I believe this is true (…) I know that Microsoft was working on processor revisions. Now, are we going to see performance improvements, are we going to see anything else? I don’t think so, but Microsoft is always working to create cooler, more efficient processors, because that lowers the cost of production.”

As time marches on relentlessly and mercilessly, the Xbox Series X|S will already complete two years of launch in November this year, so it’s interesting timing to see a new scaled-down version of the consoles.

At the moment, however, we only have speculation. Even Sams’ statement, while categorical, is an opinion based on his experience with the matter, not inside information coming directly from a Microsoft source.

In any case, it’s worth keeping an eye on what Microsoft is preparing for a new version of its consoles, because the Xbox One S and Xbox One X were impressive revisions to the original Xbox One format.