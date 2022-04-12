You can trade PS4 for Xbox Series S for just €19 in Germany

A lot of people still haven’t been able to buy their PS5 or Xbox Series, either for lack of time or condition. But have you ever thought how amazing not having to go through the trouble of selling your old console to go buy a new one?

In Germany, the Xbox partnered with the gamestopbeing possible to exchange your used video game for a Series S paying only the difference, which varies from 49.99 euros (about R$255) to 139.99 euros (about R$715).

And it doesn’t have to be just from the same platform, see? One PS4 used another trifle of 19.99 euros (about R$ 102) or even the Nintendo Switch Lite plus 109.99 euros (about R$ 562), it is already possible to enter the new generation with the Xbox Series S.

Check out all the exchange options below:

Console Exchange for: Value Xbox One X 1TB Xbox Series S 49.99 Euros (R$ 102) Xbox One S 2TB Xbox Series S 69.99 Euros (R$ 357) Xbox One S 1TB Xbox Series S 79.99 Euros (R$ 408) Xbox One S 500GB Xbox Series S 99.99 Euros (R$ 511) Xbox One S 1TB Digital Xbox Series S 99.99 Euros (R$ 511) Xbox One S 500GB Digital Xbox Series S 109.99 Euros (R$ 562) Xbox One 1TB Xbox Series S 129.99 Euros (R$ 664) Xbox One 500GB Xbox Series S 139.99 Euros (R$ 715) PS4 Xbox Series S From 19.99 Euros (R$ 102) Nintendo Switch Lite Xbox Series S From 109.99 Euros (R$ 562)

The most curious thing is that Sony’s console seems to be worth more, since exchanging a PS4 for a Series S is more affordable than an Xbox One, probably a strategy to attract more gamers who opted for the rival in the last generation.

Unfortunately, we still don’t have that kind of opportunity here in Brazil. But have you ever thought about driving the Xbox boss crazy?

Would you like to see this type of partnership with stores here in Brazil? Tell us in the comments section!