Young people just need one dose of cervical cancer vaccine, says WHO

A single dose against the papillomavirus, which causes cervical cancer, offers similar protection to two doses in children under 21 years of age, assured this Monday (11) specialists in vaccination policy at the World Health Organization (WHO).

The different cervical cancers are almost all caused by a sexually transmitted papillomavirus infection.

There have been vaccines against this virus since the mid-2000s, but two doses are recommended so far.

In view of the latest data, the WHO expert committee stated that a single dose can protect the age groups 9-14 and 15-20 years.

These new recommendations would allow more girls and women to be vaccinated, “maintaining the necessary level of protection”, said the chairman of this committee, Dr. Alejandro Cravioto during a press conference.

Although he also informed that national vaccination plans may continue to administer two doses if they deem it necessary.

On the other hand, WHO experts continue to recommend two doses six months apart for women over 21.

“For immunocompromised people, especially those with HIV, we recommend two doses, including three,” said Cravioto.

Cervical cancer is the fourth most common cancer affecting women worldwide. In 2020, vaccine coverage with doses on the planet reached only 13% of women. In the same year, this cancer caused the death of 340,000 people.

About 90% of new cases and deaths worldwide in 2020 were in low- and middle-income countries.

“The single-dose option is cheaper, consumes fewer resources and is easier to administer,” summarized Dr Princess Nothemba Simelela, deputy director-general of the WHO.

“A woman dies every two minutes from this disease,” recalled the chairman of the WHO committee.