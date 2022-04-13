250 million people will fall into extreme poverty, warns Oxfam

Zones most affected by extreme poverty are concentrated in Africa and areas of conflict in the Middle East

Alert was also issued by the World Bank and the IMF;

Extreme poverty is defined worldwide by living on less than $1.90 a day;

Zones most affected by extreme poverty are concentrated in Africa and areas of conflict in the Middle East.

According to a new report by Oxfam, a British non-governmental organization focused on fighting poverty, the escalation of food and energy prices in recent yearsand especially after the war in ukrainethe number of people in extreme poverty in the world will increase by 250 million by the end of the year.

Worldwide, extreme poverty is defined as living on less than US$1.90 a day. The World Bank had already calculated that 198 million people would reach this level due to the consequences of the pandemic. However, Oxfam estimates that after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, this possibility will extend to another 65 million.

In all, there will be 860 million people in extreme poverty by the end of 2022, a little more than 10% of the world population. The organization also said that another 28 million people will be undernourished by the end of the year, the majority located in East Africa, the Sahel, and the conflict zones of Yemen and Syria.

For Gabriela Bucher, executive director of Oxfam, without immediate radical action, we will witness “the deepest descent of humanity into extreme poverty and suffering that there is memory”.

“This terrifying prospect is made all the more appalling by the fact that trillions of dollars have been captured by a small group of powerful men who have no interest in stopping that trajectory,” says Bucher.

The alert was also given by other organizations, such as the International Monetary Fund. For Oxfam, only with the cancellation of external debt payments, the increase in taxes for the richest and for companies that have made profits in this period of war and pandemic, will it be possible to prevent the worsening of world poverty.

The NGO also called on the G20 countries to use the US$100 billion that is sitting in an austerity fund to support the poorest population through subsidies or tax cuts.

“We reject any idea that governments don’t have the money or the wherewithal to lift people out of poverty and hunger, and ensure their health and well-being,” Bucher said. “We just see the lack of economic imagination and political will to do so,” she added.