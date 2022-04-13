5 Diabetes Symptoms You Probably Didn’t Know

Diabetes is a disease that, at first, does not produce major symptoms, even causing a late diagnosis. However, the sooner the disease is recognized, the faster it can be fought and the blood sugar level can even be controlled.

According to the Tua Saúde website, symptoms such as excessive thirst, frequent fatigue and wounds that take time to heal are common, but there are still other signs of the disease that can also alert you to the problem. According to the website Meganotícias (in Spanish), they are:

Itch

The itching generated by a type of skin irritation is a very common symptom among people who suffer from the disease. This is because the high presence of glucose causes damage to the nerve fibers present in the outermost layers of the skin.

bacterial infections

The changes in the immune system generated by diabetes increase the chances of infections. Excessive blood sugar also produces a perfect environment for organisms to grow, as mentioned in the symptom above. These infections are most often present on the skin, urinary tract, genitals (especially women), or mouth.

Stye

according to Dr. Mohan’s Diabetes Specialties Center (site in English) one of the first manifestations of the disease is the eyelid infection, popularly known as stye. The appearance is reason enough for you to have blood tests and check for anything out of the ordinary.

skin problems

In addition to itching, other more serious problems can occur with the skin, such as seborrheic dermatitis or dandruff on the scalp. The symptom is very visible because it causes yellowish or white scales on the head, affecting the face and also part of the trunk.

acanthosis nigricans

Another skin condition known as acanthosis nigricans has also been identified in patients with diabetes. This problem causes darkening and a velvety appearance around joints such as the armpits, elbows, knees and neck.

Vision problems

The ‘diabetic eye’ is used to describe the group of problems arising from diabetes that affect the eyeball. Cataracts, retinopathy, macular edema and glaucoma are some common conditions. As diabetes progresses, the symptoms also increase and can even lead to partial or complete blindness.

