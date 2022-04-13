5 foods that are bad for your health, but few people know

In search of physical, energetic results or any other aspect, many people end up falling for food myths spread by common sense or the internet itself.

The problem is that this can lead to increased consumption of food and drinks that can end up getting in the way of the goal. Therefore, nutritionist Monik Cabral has prepared a list of 5 foods that can be harmful to health and results:

FOODS THAT ARE NOT THAT HEALTHY

TURKEY BREAST

Turkey breast is commonly used for the production of natural sandwiches and healthy snacks because it contains a lower fat content compared to other sausages.

However, the expert warns that, in fact, food stands out as one of the health villains. “It’s not healthy at all. It has a lot of sodium, glucose, sugar, nitrite and also nitrate, which is a carcinogen,” she says.

BACON

Monik warns of the difference between the ways of producing different types of bacon. “It’s one thing to make homemade bacon from backyard pigs, made without the presence of industrialized products. Another thing is a pork bacon that eats feed, goes through the industrial process with added nitrates and nitrites, liquid smoke, sugar and monosodium glutamate. What is bad is processed meat, which in the industrialization process receives substances that are dangerous to health. Make your own bacon: buy the pork belly, process and prepare”, he suggests.

TONIC WATER

The drink became popular because it is commonly mixed with other alcoholic beverages for the production of drinks, often being considered less caloric.

However, Monik claims that tonic water is actually a soda. “The bitter taste is explained by the presence of a substance called quinine, which can be harmful to health if consumed in large amounts. It is sweetened with corn syrup or sugar and has the same amount of calories as other sodas. The diet version also contains aspartame artificial sweeteners.

GELATINE

Contrary to what many think, gelatin is not a good option for weight loss. “When we looked at the label, we saw a lot of sugar and dyes. In the diet and zero options, we find maltodextrin, sweeteners and dyes that are bad for our health. Not even the collagen in gelatin helps with health, since 120g of gelatin has about 0.76 to 2g of collagen and the ideal is to consume 8 to 10g of the substance per day so that the benefits are visible”, he explains.

CANNED FISH

Fish is one of the most used foods in diets and by those looking for a healthier routine. But it is necessary to pay attention to the type of fish consumed. “When fish is canned with water, metals are deposited in it. And when we consume, these metals go straight to our body”, he points out.

There is an alternative in this case: the aluminum in the can (which is toxic) migrates to the oil, thus protecting the tuna. Then, drain all the oil using a sieve. “Remember: tuna and sardines always in oil!” advises Monik Cabral.