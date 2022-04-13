Adventures in History · Book tells the story and importance of SUS in Brazil

Follow the origin and challenges of the Unified Health System since its foundation

Published on 04/12/2022

THE Health Unic Systembetter known as SUS, was responsible for making access to basic health free for millions of Brazilians. The program ranges from clinical and/or hospital care – including exams, surgeries and vaccines – to basic health measures such as controlling the quality of drinking water and food inspection through the Health Surveillance.

Created in 1988 by the Brazilian Federal Constitution as a right for all and a duty of the State, SUS ensured that all Brazilian citizens had access to the health system in some way. But after all, how did its creation happen?

That’s what the book “SUS: a revolutionary reform”written by Paulo Capel Narvai, will address the origin, history and challenges of SUS. In it, you will understand why we need a universal health system in Brazil as you walk through its history, which was extremely important for the country’s evolution.

In the book, you will understand the need to create a public health system in Brazil and answers to various questions, whether you are a layperson, a health professional or a specialist in public and health policies. Understand how Cortés and Pizarro used biological warfare to defeat the Incas and Aztecs. Or learn why Fidel Castro and Barack Obama would never agree on the course of the SUS.

In addition to all this, you will still be introduced to the concepts of primary care and primary health care, isolation and quarantine, public health and collective health – especially in a post-pandemic world that tries to recover at all costs.

The book was released on April 11, 2022 by Editora Autêntica and is available on Amazon to be purchased in physical versions and Kindle eBook.

