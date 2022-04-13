After salmonella in Europe, Brazil notifies Ferrero

The Ministry of Justice and Public Security, through Senacon (National Consumer Secretariat), notified Ferrero do Brasil to provide clarification on the safety of Kinder Ovo chocolate in Brazil after the recall of batches of the product in the United Kingdom, a measure that extended to the United States and Argentina as a “preventive withdrawal”.

Last week, UK agencies issued an alert saying they were investigating a possible link between salmonella cases and batches of Kinder Surprise made in Belgium. The factory was closed days later.

Senacon determines that Ferrero formalize the recall of Kinder chocolate in Brazil or clarify the measures taken to avoid infection.

In a statement sent to the UOL Last week, Ferrero pointed out that Kinder products sold in Brazil are produced in South America. “In other countries, Ferrero is cooperating with food authorities. Food safety and customer service are our priorities and we regret this situation.”

About 150 cases of salmonella have been detected in nine European countries — Spain, France, Germany, Belgium, Ireland, Luxembourg, Norway, the Netherlands and Sweden. In a statement, European agencies say they have identified “products made with chocolate by a company on its production line in Belgium as the source of the salmonellosis outbreak”.

Despite not naming Ferrero, the cases of salmonella were confirmed days after the closure of the Kinder chocolate production line in Belgium. Most infections occurred in children under 10 years of age.

Salmonella is a type of bacteria that can cause gastrointestinal upset, such as diarrhea and stomach cramps, often accompanied by a fever within 48 hours of consumption. It is one of the most common food poisonings.

If Ferrero in Brazil does not provide clarification, Senacon has determined that the company formalizes the recall of chocolates — a few days before Easter. The response time is 72 hours from receipt of the notification.

“Considering that, until then, Ferrero do Brasil has not issued a notice to consumers, Senacon notified the company to guarantee the right to information. The recommendation, in a situation of recall abroad of a product also marketed in Brazil, is that the company inform to the competent Brazilian authorities”, informed Senacon in a statement.

“If the products have not reached the Brazilian market, the procedure is filed. However, if the product has signs of risk to consumers in Brazilian territory, the supplier must formalize the recall immediately.”