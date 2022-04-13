After salmonella outbreak, Senacon notifies Kinder egg manufacturer

After an outbreak of salmonella caused by Kinder chocolates, in the United Kingdom, the National Consumer Secretariat (Senacon), of the Ministry of Justice and Public Security, notified, this Tuesday (12/4), the manufacturer Ferrero do Brasil. The folder determined that the company formalize the recall of the product or provide clarifications about its safety.

Last week, Ferrero became part of an investigation in the United Kingdom after suspicions that the chocolates were contaminated by the salmonella bacteria. In total, 57 people, mostly children five years of age or younger, became ill. Since then, some batches of the popular Kinder Egg are being recalled in the UK to prevent the problem from getting worse.

Senacon stated that Ferrero was notified because it did not inform the competent Brazilian authorities that the products or services object of the recall abroad did not reach the Brazilian market, a basic recommendation of the Brazilian secretariat.

The company has a period of 72 hours, from the receipt of the notification, to formalize the recall or provide the necessary clarifications. Article 10 of the Consumer Protection Code says that the supplier cannot place on the market a product or service that presents a high degree of harmfulness or danger to health or safety.

If the product has signs of risk to consumers in Brazilian territory, the supplier must formalize the recall immediately.

outbreak in the uk

The suspicion is that the focus of contamination would be Kinder chocolates made in Belgium, with an expiration date between July 11, 2022 and October 7, 2022. Mainly 20g eggs and packages of three eggs. According to Great Britain’s Food Standards Agency (FSA), Ferrero has already collected single and multiple Kinder Surprise eggs from establishments across the country.

More suspected infections were reported in Europe, including Ireland, France, Germany, Sweden and the Netherlands. No deaths have been reported in the UK, but around 77% of cases involve children aged five and under.

Inspections, led by the UK Health Safety Agency, Public Health Scotland, Public Health Wales and the Northern Ireland Public Health Agency, found that “several of these cases were young children”.

salmonella

Salmonellosis is a bacterial disease that infects the intestines and can cause gastroenteritis. Symptoms include diarrhea, stomach cramps, and sometimes vomiting and fever.

Symptoms develop on average between 12 and 72 hours after eating a dose of salmonella-infected food. Symptoms usually last four to seven days, and most people recover without treatment.

Salmonella can be spread from person to person, so anyone affected should follow good hygiene practices, such as washing their hands thoroughly after using the toilet and avoiding handling food for others whenever possible if they have symptoms.