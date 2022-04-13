AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D is up to 29% better than Intel Core i9-12900K in gaming benchmark

Cache increase brought significant performance increase and survival to AM4 platform

The first gaming benchmarks using AMD’s Ryzen 7 5800X3D were revealed by Peruvian portal Xanxo Gaming in their processor review. A warning given by the portal is that the processor they used for testing is a consumer version, and they had no embargo agreement since the processor was not provided by AMD. Based on gaming performance benchmarks, Ryzen 7 5800X3D delivers absolutely higher results compared to Intel Core i9-12900K “Alder Lake”.

The AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D will be the first and only 3D V-Cache chip based on the 7nm Zen 3 architecture. The processor comes equipped with 8 cores, 16 threads and 100 MB of cache combined thanks to its additional 64 MB stacked 3D design. . Clocks will be kept at 3.4GHz for base and 4.5GHz boost with a TDP of 105W.

As for the price, the processor comes with the same MSRP as the 5800X for US$ 449 (US$ 2106.89 in direct conversion)which means that the non-3D chip will be reduced in price to around US$ 399 (R$ 1872.27 in direct conversion). The price makes the 5800X3D more expensive than the Intel Core i7-12700K, which offers more cores/threads but less cache. It will be interesting to see performance benchmarks between the two chips.



AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D Gaming Benchmarks

The test platform included the AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D on an X570 motherboard with DDR4-3200 CL14 memories and facing an Intel Core i9-12900K running on a Z690 platform with DDR4-3200 CL14 memory as well. Now, while Alder Lake can definitely support much faster memories compared to the AMD platform, especially in DDR5 kits, they come at an extra cost and don’t provide a fair comparison. Both platforms were using a GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Founders Edition.

As for gaming benchmarks that include multiple AAA games, tested at 1080p resolution, the AMD processor Ryzen 7 5800X3D performed up to 29% higher than Intel Core i9-12900K. Now on the other hand the AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D has no overclocking capabilities and as compensation for the addition of 3D V-Cache AMD had to lower the clock speed a bit so that the “standard” workload performance was similar or slightly slower compared to the Ryzen 7 5800X.

This chip is specifically designed for gamers, performance in productivity applications is not worth the investment unless the application makes use of the extra cache somehow.



For gamers on the AM4 platform who were looking for a faster option and having doubts as to whether they should switch to Intel, given the higher leadership in the segment before the Ryzen 7 5800X3D, they now have something they can invest in on their current motherboards. to improve your gaming performance.

This will help AMD maintain its user base until it launches its new AM5 platform with Ryzen 7000 CPUs on Zen 4 architecture. Given the huge performance boost over non-3D chips that V-Cache brings, it would definitely be interesting to see an option. even cheaper, like the Ryzen 5 5600X3D on the market, AMD is expected to continue investing in such technologies for its future generation of processors. The 5800X3D will be available on April 20th, with an embargo on reviews dropping on April 14th.

V-Cache technology also has performance-enhancing optimization



Via: Wccftech Source: Xanxo Gaming