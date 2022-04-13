Amid the fight and Ana’s departure, Chico Pinheiro exposes war: ‘Devastated’

Without his partner, the anchor worried about news of war

Following on a different scale, without Ana Paula Araújothis Tuesday (12), Chico Pinheiro aired on Good Morning Brazil and exposed new news about the war gives Russia vs Ukraine, which has lasted more than 40 days.

For those who don’t know, the anchors have been interspersing their days off for about ten days. How Ana Paula Araújo commanded the Good morning Brazil the week before, now it’s time to Chico Pinheiro goes to the stop without his partner, which can be a relief, since according to TV Pop, the duo doesn’t understand each other behind the scenes.

Getting back to the point, the Globo journalist went on air exposing more worrying information about the war of Eastern Europe.

“Ukraine accused Russia from using chemical weapons in the city more devastated by the war. The United States and the United Kingdom had already warned about this possibility, but did not confirm the Ukrainian complaint. The pro-Russian separatists denied the use of chemical weapons,” said Chico Pinheiro.

RELATIONSHIP IS NOT THE BEST

Despite being two of the leading journalists in the Globe and working together for a long time in the Good morning Brazil, Chico Pinheiro and Ana Paula Araújo would have a very complicated relationship behind the scenes.

Before the start of the pandemic, the anchors starred in some tense moments live, such as cuts in each other’s speech and even a pinprick from Chico, when announcing a vacation period.

With the onset of the health crisis, the veteran was removed as a precaution and Ana Paula Araújo took over the morning completely alone and, according to TV Pop, the anchor was displeased with the return of her colleague, as she believed that she would be effective as a single presenter.

Contradicted by Globo’s management, the journalist would have even refused to record calls with her partner to announce her return during breaks in the schedule.