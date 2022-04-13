Anápolis specialist explains how to differentiate the symptoms of dengue and Covid-19

The escalation of dengue cases in Anápolis has caused concern for residents of the city and also for health professionals.

It turns out that, in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic, which, despite having had the cases drastically reduced, is not over yet, many people end up getting confused when identifying which of the infections they contracted.

Therefore, knowing the symptoms and seeking a professional when necessary is essential to treat the correct way and avoid the worsening of the clinical picture.

Specialized in Family Medicine, doctor Luís Filipe Jacomossi explained how to differentiate between diseases and what are the symptoms of each one of them.

What is dengue?

Dengue is within the syndrome of arboviruses, which include zika virus, chikungunya and yellow fever. All with higher incidence in tropical climate countries, as is the case of Brazil.

This is because the high temperature and humidity facilitate the proliferation of the transmitting mosquito, which in the case of dengue is the Aedes Aegypti. The DENV virus is transmitted from the bite of the female, which has 04 different serotypes.

What are the symptoms of dengue?

Among the symptoms of the disease are pain in the body, in the joints, headache, behind the eyes, prostration, nausea and vomiting.

According to Luís Filipe, in some cases, even red spots can appear on the body, which is called exanthema.

What is Covid-19?

Covid-19, on the other hand, fits into the group of flu syndromes, which can be caused by Rhinovirus, Adenovirus, Influenza, Parinfluenza, Respiratory Syncytial Virus and SARS-CoV-2, responsible for causing Covid.

What are the symptoms of Covid-19?

The main symptoms that can indicate Covid-19 are chills, fever, headache, sore throat, runny nose, cough and loss or change in smell or taste.

“If you have two of these symptoms, one of which is respiratory, the person has what we call flu-like syndrome”, reinforced the doctor.

How do treatments work?

According to the health professional, the treatment of dengue involves a very voluminous hydration and the use of medication for the symptoms.

For flu syndromes, such as Covid, medication is used to reduce symptoms and, in due course, if there is any complication, use antibiotics.

Who to look for?

If an Anapolino resident presents any symptoms of Covid, just look for the Health Units of Parque Iracema and the Emergency Care Units (UPA) of Vila Esperança and Pediatrics.

According to the Municipal Health Department (Semusa), these three points also work for severe cases of dengue.

For milder symptoms, all health units are able to perform basic care.