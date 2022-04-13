Apple charger leaks capable of charging two iPhones at the same time | Cell

The rumor came after Apple accidentally posted some details about the new charger on its support page. According to the website 9to5Mac the new plug adapter would bring two inputs in the USB-C standard, but would not be sold with the cables that connect the component to the iPhone, iPad or Apple Watch.

It should be noted that, despite the possible new product bringing a large charging capacity, it would not be among the fastest chargers in the world. These days they can range from the 50W of Motorola’s TurboPower to the generous 200W promised by Xiaomi’s HyperCharge.

According to news that air behind the scenes, the accessory may be Apple’s first to bring GaN technology. This acronym is short for gallium nitride, a combination of chemical elements that could offer even more powerful chargers without the worry of the component overheating.

Accessories of this type are already being developed by several companies in the field. GaN chargers can be more efficient, work with up to 100W and, if Apple joins this wave, they would also serve to replace the MacBook’s USB-C accessories.