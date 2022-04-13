Apple dribbles China and announces the iPhone 13 “made in India”

US mega-corporation Apple is putting China to one side and has started manufacturing its iPhones 13 in India. The information was confirmed by the company itself to the Reuters news agency.

The idea, according to the sources, is to reduce the company’s dependence on Chinese technological supplies.

The iPhones 13 will not be the first “made in India”, Apple has already manufactured other smartphones in an experimental production with Foxconn, Apple’s Taiwanese manufacturer, in the city of Sriperumbudur, in the state of Tamil Nadu, in the southern region of India.

In addition to the latest line, the iPhone SE was also produced there, including the iPhone 11 and 12.

Apple is in the process of transferring iPhone production from China to other markets, including India, the world’s second-largest smartphone market, and apparently also plans to build iPads there.

“We are excited to start making the iPhone 13 – with its beautiful design, advanced camera systems for stunning photos and videos, and the incredible performance of the A15 Bionic chip – here in India for our local customers,” Apple said in a statement.

It is worth remembering that in 2020 the company had some problems with the Indians and temporarily stopped production due to India’s political conflicts with China. But everything was resolved quickly and manufacturing resumed in the same year.

