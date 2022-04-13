Baby is saved from choking during call with SAMU in Lavras da Mangabeira

A newborn, 18 days old, was saved, over the phone, from a chokingon the afternoon of last Sunday, 10th, by professionals from the SAMU 192 team. The episode took place in the municipality of Lavras da Mangabeira, in Cariri.

The baby choked while breastfeeding and showed signs of asphyxia. With instructions from the medical team over the phone, the family itself performed the necessary procedures and, fortunately, managed to clear the newborn’s airway.

About the subject









Subscribe to THE POVO+ Get access to all exclusive content, columnists, unlimited access and discounts at stores, pharmacies and more. Sign it

The team of doctors from the Emergency Regulation Center (CRU) in Juazeiro do Norte received the call around 12:45 pm. On the other side of the line was Fabrício Alves Rodrigues, 21, the child’s father. With his wife still recovering from a cesarean, it was he who took the initiative to call the emergency service when faced with the condition of her daughter.

To the THE PEOPLE, he reports the moment. “My wife went to breastfeed the baby. Shortly after, when she took (the baby from the breast), she already realized that she I couldn’t breathe well and it started to turn purple. The first thing I did was remember SAMU”, says the father.







Little Maria Cecília Rodrigues, who is currently 19 days old (Photo: Personal Archive/Reproduction)











Even in distress, the father managed to describe to the SAMU doctor that the child was showing signs of oxygenation deficit and low consciousness. Quickly, the professional instructed him to do the Heimlich maneuver, standard procedure in case of choking, adapted for a baby. “I put the baby on her stomach, with my hand holding her chest and I gave her five pats on the back, lightly. That was when she spat some milk on the floor and started crying”, explains Fabrício.







Fabrício Alves and Maria Juliana Rodrigues, parents of the newborn saved by SAMU’s media (Photo: Personal Archive/Reproduction)











The father also says that, after the most serious situation, it didn’t take long for the Basic Support Unit (USB) ambulance to arrive at the scene. “The doctors they did some procedures still in the living room of my housethey looked at the saturation and everything”, he continues. After that, little Maria Cecília was referred to the São Vicente Férrer Municipal Hospital, in Lavras da Mangabeira.

The doctor on duty at CRU, Álvaro Carvalho, was the one who answered the call and passed the first instructions the family. “Providing a remote service is always a challenge, because we are in a situation where we can’t have a real perception of what is happening, which makes us have to be more careful and attention in this service profile”, says the professional.

Despite being discharged on the same day, little Maria Cecília, now 19 days old, was hospitalized again on the afternoon of Monday, 11th, for showing signs of reflux. So far, however, there is still no diagnosis for the current state of health of the newborn.

how to prevent

The SAMU 192 doctor gives the alert to the care of choking in newborn babies and young children. “It is very important to analyze postures during the act of breastfeeding. Preferably, try to maintain a sitting position and also be aware of the amount of milk ingested. If the child begins to accumulate milk in his mouth and it starts to flow, it is a sign that it can choke. Then it must be taken off the chest”, explains Álvaro.

Another issue pointed out by Álvaro is that, after each feeding, it is very important for the mother, father or a caregiver to proceed with the induction of the digestive process. It should be hold the child on your lap, preferably standing, and go for a walk. The intention is to induce belching or even the regurgitation of excess, which we popularly know as gorfo, before putting the child to bed. In this way, the risk of choking or even aspiration pneumonia is considerably reduced.

LISTEN TO PODCAST FLIGHT 168 BACKSTAGE

Get access to special reports. Subscribe to O POVO+ by clicking here

Questions, Criticism and Suggestions? Talk to us

tags