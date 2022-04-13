Banned by UN, Ukraine accuses Russia of using phosphorus bombs

War in Ukraine: Russia denies using chemical weapons in attacks on enemy territory – Photo: AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka

Volodymyr Zelensky, President of Ukraine, accused this Wednesday (13) of Russia to have used white phosphorus bombsbanned worldwide since 1997 by the UN Chemical Weapons Convention (United Nations), in the invasion of Ukrainian territory.

According to Human Rights Watch, this type of weapon can cause bone corrosion, internal burning, and burns in humans. In practice it usually leaves a white trail in the sky, which facilitates its identification. In addition, the phosphorus bomb is classified as an incendiary and not a chemical weapon.

This Tuesday (12), Ukrainian authorities had already warned of a series of ongoing investigations into the use of phosphorus bombs in an attack last weekend in Mariupol, the city located in the south of the country where numerous fighting is taking place. intense.

Moscow denies the use of chemical weapons.

In his indictment in Estonia’s parliament this morning, the Ukrainian president also cites that Russian troops are using terrorist tactics on Ukrainian civilians.

“Russian military operations in Ukraine are a clear terror against the civilian population,” Zelensky said.

The Ukrainian head of state also called for the continuation of sanctions against Russia, which he claimed was the only way to force the country to yield to a peace agreement.

“Sanctions against Russia must continue, it is the only instrument that can force Russia on a path to peace”, reiterated the Ukrainian president.

Zelensky stressed, once again, that Ukraine must obtain the status of candidate country to the European Union (EU), declaring that Russia can only be stopped if the countries work together.

“We can only stop Russia by acting together”, reinforced Zelensky.

Although Russia has denied any violation of international law, particularly with regard to the use of white phosphorus bombs, reports are accumulating by Ukrainian forces.

This was the case of the Mayor of Irpin, Oleksandr Markushyn, who denounced that the Russian army had used this weapon near that city, in Gostomel, in the Kiev metropolitan region.