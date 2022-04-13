Biden accuses Russia of committing genocide in Ukraine

US President Joe Biden first said on Tuesday that Russia’s invasion of Ukraine amounts to genocide and then amended the statement saying a legal process would make the final determination.

Biden used the term genocide in a speech at an ethanol plant in Iowa and later kept the description as he prepared to board Air Force One.







Biden has repeatedly called Russian President Vladimir Putin a war criminal but has not declared that Russia committed genocide. Photo: AFP / Ansa – Brazil

“Yes, I called it genocide because it is becoming increasingly clear that Putin is just trying to squash the idea that he might be Ukrainian and the evidence is mounting,” Biden told reporters.

He added: “We’re going to let the lawyers decide internationally whether this qualifies or not, but it sure looks like that to me.”

Biden has repeatedly called Russian President Vladimir Putin a war criminal but has not declared that Russia committed genocide in Ukraine.

“Your family budget, your ability to fill your tank, none of that should depend on a dictator declaring war and committing genocide half a world away,” Biden said at an event in Iowa on fuel prices. The president referred to the expensive gasoline as a “Putin price increase”.

Under international law, genocide is an intention to destroy – in whole or in part – a national, ethnic, racial or religious group.

Under the UN convention, this includes killings; serious bodily or mental injury; inflicting lethal conditions and measures to prevent births, among other means.

Biden has made some statements about the war that US officials later had to back down. The president sparked controversy on a recent trip to Poland when he improvised a sentence at the end of a speech and said that Putin should not be allowed to remain in power. The White House clarified that US policy was not to seek regime change.