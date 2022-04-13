Biden says Putin commits genocide in Ukraine | Ukraine and Russia

US President Joe Biden said on Tuesday that Vladimir Putin was “trying to put an end to the idea that he could be Ukrainian” in what he called “genocide”.

Earlier, he said without naming the Russian president that Americans would not foot the bill for the actions of “a dictator” who “commits genocide” and declares war “half a world away.”

In a comment on rising fuel prices to supporters in the state of Iowa, the American did not name Putin by name but cited genocide when criticizing the Russian action.

“I’m doing everything in my power to bring down the price of oil and gas,” Biden said. “Your family budget, your ability to fill your tank, shouldn’t depend on a dictator who declares war and commits genocide half a world away.”

The war in Ukraine, ordered by the Russian leader, has caused fuel prices to rise after the US banned imports from this country as part of sanctions to end the conflict.

This was the first time the US president used the term “genocide” to refer to the situation in Ukraine after the Russian invasion. Biden has called Putin a war criminal more than once.

After the speech, Biden spoke to journalists and reinforced his statement, this time, yes, quoting the Russian leader by name:

“I called it genocide because it has become increasingly clear that Putin is trying to kill the idea that he can be Ukrainian and the evidence is mounting,” the American said.